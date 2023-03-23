No. 21 NDSCS shocks No. 12 Eastern Arizona with double-digit comeback

NDSCS assistant coach Tom Litman (left) and head coach Park Masterson (right) have continued the NDSCS tradition of greatness, lifting the Lady Wildcats program to its first-ever NJCAA National Tournament win.
LUBBOCK, Tex. — No. 21 seed North Dakota State College of Science (30-4) wasn’t supposed to run with No. 12 seed Eastern Arizona College (29-2). Nobody told the Lady Wildcats that — and even if they did — head coach Park Masterson and assistant coach Tom Litman wouldn't let them believe it.
In fact, NDSCS never stopped believing, overcoming a 13-point deficit to upset the Gila Monsters, 72-66, in the first round of the NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship on Wednesday, March 22.
The Lady Wildcats touched down in Texas with an 0-6 all-time record in the big dance, earning a surprisingly low seed after notching a 60-point win in the district finals. The NJCAA broadcasters had little background on the “School of Sciences,” as they called it, and seemed unsure who the head coach was. They would soon be schooled on the small town powerhouse that is NDSCS.
Arianna Berryhill made sure people would remember Wednesday’s game, leading all scorers with 24 points. Charita “Tiny” Lewis scored 14, Ivy Fox 12 and Quinn Neppl 11. Grace Massaquoi, Jordan Toman and Nadia Post also scored, meaning the entire NDSCS roster hit the scoresheet.
The Monsters brought 16 players to the RIP Griffin Center, doubling an NDSCS roster that was noticeably tired and trailing 41-33 at halftime. Eastern Arizona took notice and pushed the envelope early in the second half to build a 13-point lead.
NDSCS caught a big break when Eastern Arizona’s Vitoria Santana picked up a technical foul after blocking her third shot of the game, resulting in a three-point swing that cut the Monsters lead to single digits at 46-37.
Berryhill drew a charge on the defensive end and teamed up with Fox on a pair of 3s to pull NDSCS within five heading into the fourth quarter. The third-quarter surge provided a second wind for Science, as Hunt huffed and puffed her way into the paint, grabbing rebound after rebound as the Lady Wildcats eliminated second-chance looks and outscored the Monsters 20-9 down the stretch.
Following a pair of free throws in the final minute, Fox ripped the net with a 3 from the wing to put NDSCS up 70-66. Fox had five 3s through 33 games entering Wednesday. The clutch jumper came with two seconds left on the shot clock and 30 seconds remaining in the game. The freshman from White Shield, North Dakota, jumped up and down at the buzzer before rushing toward an NDSCS bench full of embrace.
The NJCAA broadcasters commented on an excellent crowd turnout for NDSCS, remarking on the impressive travel commitment several times throughout the contest.
“It’s not cold for them. They’re in their party outfits, they’re having the time of their lives,” one announcer said.
NDSCS locked in and ignored the fatigue caused by an up-and-down pace, shooting 8-for-17 from three and 18-for-24 from the charity stripe. NDSCS moves on to play No. 5 Blinn (30-3) at 3 p.m. Friday.
Skye Miller scored 12 to pace the Monsters, followed by Tiara Bolden with 11 and Shalance Montoya and Gracie Sorensen with 10 each. Eastern Arizona claimed a 34-32 edge on the glass, but struggled to a 3-for-17 mark from behind the arc.
The Monster’s only other loss this season came at the hands of No. 23 Cochise, who remains alive in the tournament after topping No. 10 Collin, 63-52, in Wednesday’s opening round.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.