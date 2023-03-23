No. 21 NDSCS shocks No. 12 Eastern Arizona with double-digit comeback
Buy Now

NDSCS post players Maile Hunt (left) and Ivy Fox (right) played key roles in Wednesday's national tournament victory. 

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

LUBBOCK, Tex. — No. 21 seed North Dakota State College of Science (30-4) wasn’t supposed to run with No. 12 seed Eastern Arizona College (29-2). Nobody told the Lady Wildcats that — and even if they did — head coach Park Masterson and assistant coach Tom Litman wouldn't let them believe it.

In fact, NDSCS never stopped believing, overcoming a 13-point deficit to upset the Gila Monsters, 72-66, in the first round of the NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship on Wednesday, March 22.

No. 21 NDSCS shocks No. 12 Eastern Arizona with double-digit comeback
Buy Now

NDSCS assistant coach Tom Litman (left) and head coach Park Masterson (right) have continued the NDSCS tradition of greatness, lifting the Lady Wildcats program to its first-ever NJCAA National Tournament win. 


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 