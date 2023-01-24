No. 25 Wildcats fend off Bismarck State, 88-87

NDSCS Head Coach Park Masterson (right) raises an inquisitive brow as assistant coach Tom Litman lays out a strategy for the Science defense. The duo is off to a great start, leading the Wildcats to a 17-3 record.
BISMARCK — Hours after earning a top-25 ranking in the latest NJCAA DI women’s basketball poll, North Dakota State College of Science appeared set for a blowout win over the Bismarck State Mystics, jumping out to a 32-16 lead in the first quarter.
Bismarck State had other plans, however, staging a mystical comeback that had NDSCS hanging on for dear life until the final buzzer. At the end of the day, it was another win for the Mon-Dak Conference leaders, as the Lady Wildcats improved to 17-3 and 10-1 in conference play. The Mystics (9-8, 6-5 Mon-Dak) fell to fifth place.
NDSCS freshman Quinn Neppl tied a career high with 25 points (10/16 FG, 2/2 3PT, 3/4 FT) and collected eight rebounds. Ivy Fox put on another show down low, amassing 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Charita “Tiny” Lewis scored 14 and Arianna Berryhill dropped 10.
The Mystics couldn’t crack 20 points in any of the first three quarters. Down by 19, Sydney Gustavsson scored half of her 34 points in the fourth quarter, schooling the ‘Cats to get Bismarck back into the game. Katherine Fox scored seven in the final frame.
Sophomore center Maile Hunt posted five points and 12 rebounds for NDSCS. Seven of the rebounds came on the offensive glass, as Hunt hammered away in the paint from buzzer to buzzer. Grace Massaquoi contributed eight points and five rebounds. NDSCS hosts Lake Region at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.