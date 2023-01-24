No. 25 Wildcats fend off Bismarck State, 88-87
NDSCS Head Coach Park Masterson (right) raises an inquisitive brow as assistant coach Tom Litman lays out a strategy for the Science defense. The duo is off to a great start, leading the Wildcats to a 17-3 record. 

 Daily News File Photo
No. 25 Wildcats fend off Bismarck State, 88-87
Freshman point guard Charita "Tiny" Lewis (center) delivers a no-look pass to Ivy Fox (right) in transition at Ed Werre Arena.

BISMARCK — Hours after earning a top-25 ranking in the latest NJCAA DI women’s basketball poll, North Dakota State College of Science appeared set for a blowout win over the Bismarck State Mystics, jumping out to a 32-16 lead in the first quarter.

Bismarck State had other plans, however, staging a mystical comeback that had NDSCS hanging on for dear life until the final buzzer. At the end of the day, it was another win for the Mon-Dak Conference leaders, as the Lady Wildcats improved to 17-3 and 10-1 in conference play. The Mystics (9-8, 6-5 Mon-Dak) fell to fifth place.



