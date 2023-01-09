No panic from Lady Huskies following two-game skid

Wahpeton (4-2) couldn’t keep pace with Fargo Shanley (4-4) down the stretch Friday, Jan. 6, in a 69-54 home loss to the Deacons. A four-point play by Nora Roney with one second remaining in the half put Shanley up 33-29 and they never looked back.
The Lady Huskies have dropped two straight. Friday’s loss immediately raised the stakes for the second meeting between two Eastern Dakota Conference foes fighting to finish in the top half of the standings.
“It’s still early, so there’s no reason to panic. We’ve had some success early and, now, we’re getting into that stretch where we’re playing teams who are expected to finish in the top half of the EDC,” Wahpeton Head Coach Brian Watson said. “We have to be able to compete at that level. For us, it’s going to take a little bit of time to adjust to that level. We need to make our way through the season and learn from each game like we’ve done in the past. We want to win ‘em all, but I’ll gladly exchange a loss early in the season for a win later.”
Roney led Shanley with 18 points, while Scout Woods matched Roney’s scoring output for the Lady Huskies. Woods has struggled with her shot at times, but usually offsets those efficiency issues with great volume at the foul line. The forward is the foundation of Wahpeton’s team with averages of 16.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.7 steals.
“I think Scout’s just gonna keep rolling along and getting better as the season goes on. Her numbers are very productive,” Watson said. “I think what people need to understand is that she’s still only a sophomore. There’s times where we look at it like it’s her third year starting varsity, so we expect a little more out of a young player. The more we get into the season, the more consistent she’ll become.”
Two 3-pointers from sophomore shooting guard Olivia Hansen ignited a stagnant Wahpeton offense in the first half, but the Lady Huskies watched several close shots roll off the rim as they struggled to convert against a sizable Deacons front court.
“We’ve seen us rush some shots down underneath the basket. Hopefully we can calm down and make those little point blanks that we get. All of our players have to do that when they’re in the post,” Watson said.
Hansen and junior guard Amyah Max are benefiting from steadily increasing roles. The duo kept Wahpeton in the mix during a 1-1 stretch when starting point guard Halle Miller was sidelined by an illness.
“The play of Amyah and Olivia while Halle was out benefits us down the road, whether we win or lose those two games,” Watson said. “If they can continue to build off what they did in those games and use the things they’ve learned now that Halle is back in the lineup, I think we’re gonna be a better team.”
Seely Stockmoe and Mesiku Hakim scored 17 and 15, respectively, to lead the Deacons down low. The rebounding battle was fairly even, with Shanley claiming a 32-30 edge on the glass.
Sophomore Lataya Lunneborg put together a sturdy line of 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals. The Wahpeton post appears to be finding her groove offensively, something the Huskies desperately need to increase a middling team shooting percentage.
“There’s times where we purposely get the ball to certain players, but with Taya she kinda has to take what comes to her,” Watson said. “There’s certainly some opportunities there, especially when teams focus on Scout, Emma (Bontjes) and McKena (Koolmo). That can give Taya some opportunities and there’s times throughout the season where we’ll have some matchups on her that will be to her advantage. It’s just gonna be a matter of finishing those shots, taking her time and not rushing it.”
Shanley stretched the lead to 45-31 four minutes into the second half, parlaying the four-point play at the halftime buzzer into a 16-2 run. Max cut the lead to eight with a 23-foot jumper for Wahpeton, but Stockmoe stepped into a triple of her own to dash the rally.
Koolmo’s first basket came at the 6:50 mark of the second half, cutting the Deacons lead to 10 at 53-43. Wahpeton would get no closer. Koolmo has been held to nine combined points in her last two appearances, both Wahpeton losses, after averaging 15.5 points across the Lady Huskies’ 4-0 start. The senior showed she can still contribute when her shot is off, grabbing eight boards at West Fargo Sheyenne and dealing out five assists vs. Shanley. The Wahpeton offense that was driven by point guard Lidia Motl last year, is still working to reach its full potential with a multi-guard approach.
“Once we get this thing all meshed together and everyone understands what their roles are and what they do well, I think we can be a difficult team to play,” Watson said. “There’s times when we have four sophomores on the floor. On paper that’s not a varsity team, that’s a c-squad team. I think it’s gonna take a bit, but as I always say, hopefully we’re playing our best basketball at the end of the season.”
Bontjes is playing a strong brand of basketball. The Huskies senior drove to the block at will, but didn’t get much help from the whistle, as Shanley did a nice job building a wall to fend off dribble drives without fouling. Bontjes was still able to post nine points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Her transition from a second-unit star to the starting lineup has been extremely smooth.
“I think she’s progressed a lot,” Watson said of Bontjes. “Her role off the bench for us last year was big. That gave her some confidence, too, because sometimes when you come off the bench there’s no pressure on you — you get in there, spend your time on the floor and take what comes. Now, with her settling into the starting lineup, it’s just business as usual. She’s definitely a scoring option for us. We have some weapons at different positions that give us a scoring advantage other teams don’t have. It’s hard for teams to take away Woods or Koolmo because you have to worry about Bontjes as well.”
Wahpeton (4-2) travels to Grand Forks Red River (7-0) Tuesday, Jan. 10, to tussle with the conference-leading Roughriders.