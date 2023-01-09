Wahpeton (4-2) couldn’t keep pace with Fargo Shanley (4-4) down the stretch Friday, Jan. 6, in a 69-54 home loss to the Deacons. A four-point play by Nora Roney with one second remaining in the half put Shanley up 33-29 and they never looked back.

The Lady Huskies have dropped two straight. Friday’s loss immediately raised the stakes for the second meeting between two Eastern Dakota Conference foes fighting to finish in the top half of the standings.

No panic from Lady Huskies following two-game skid
Scout Woods (left) and Nora Roney (right) both scored 18 points in Friday's EDC matchup. Woods, however, was a tough assignment for Roney on switches in the low post. 
Olivia Hansen connects from the corner midway through the first half against Fargo Shanley. 
Wahpeton is happy to have Halle Miller back in the starting lineup. She was a little rusty following a two-game hiatus, but figures to play a prominent role in the offense from her point guard position. 
Wahpeton senior McKena Koolmo (11) has shown leadership this season, soaking up knowledge from the coaching staff and translating it to success on the hardwood. 
Emma Bontjes (10) and Leah DeVries contest a perimeter jumper by Fargo Shanley shooting guard Nora Roney.


