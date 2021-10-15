No slowing down for Cowgirl volleyball

Breckenridge continued to handle its business Thursday, Oct. 14, as the Cowgirls volleyball team improved to 21-0 with a road sweep of Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minnesota, by set scores of 25-17, 25-12 and 25-14. Breckenridge stands alone at the peak of Section 6A with an eight game lead over Henning, Minnesota, with two regular season games remaining.
Abby Johnson knocked on the door of another triple-double with nine kills, seven aces and seven digs. Camryn Kaehler recorded a team-high 14 kills. Tori Undem and Addie Twidwell stepped up with five kills apiece, followed by four from Lauren Beyer, who added four block assists.
Riley Finkral and Kaehler led the defense with 21 and 10 digs, respectively. Carcie Materi and Sophie Larson formed the passing attack, setting up their teammates for 36 combined assists.
Service ace leaders were Johnson (7), Kaehler (5), Erickson (3) and Finkral (1).
The Cowgirls host Wahpeton Saturday, Sept. 16 in the annual “PINK” game for breast cancer awareness. Breckenridge then travels to Hawley, Minnesota, Tuesday, Oct. 19, for one final tuneup before postseason play begins. Saturday’s match is at 3 p.m. Tuesday’s match is at 7:30 p.m.
Breckenridge is ranked No. 7 of 157 teams in Minnesota Class A, according to the Minnesota Scores Quality Results Formula. The formula is used to seed teams come playoff time. The same formula has the Cowgirls ranked No. 43 of 405 schools across all four classes of high school volleyball in the state.
Breckenridge has never accomplished an undefeated regular season. The Cowgirls are 33-1 over the past two seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.