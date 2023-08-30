Noah Clooten completes DJ Shultz Internship with Daily News

Noah Clooten (left) pictured with Daily News sports editor Robert Wanek Jr. during his internship work.

 Daily News File Photo

I have enjoyed my internship at Wahpeton Daily News. It has been a privilege to work here. I’ve enjoyed every step of the way and have increased my skills and knowledge over the last few months filming basketball, track, baseball and more.

Working with Robert Wanek Jr. is one of the best parts of the internship. He makes it more of a fun experience and less of a job. He is very flexible with the games I attend and the editing I do. He has taught me how to edit videos and pictures on the software we use. Thanks, Robert!



