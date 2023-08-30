Noah Clooten completes DJ Shultz Internship with Daily News

I have enjoyed my internship at Wahpeton Daily News. It has been a privilege to work here. I’ve enjoyed every step of the way and have increased my skills and knowledge over the last few months filming basketball, track, baseball and more.
Working with Robert Wanek Jr. is one of the best parts of the internship. He makes it more of a fun experience and less of a job. He is very flexible with the games I attend and the editing I do. He has taught me how to edit videos and pictures on the software we use. Thanks, Robert!
The “Boys of Summer” documentary on the Wahpeton Post 20 American Legion Baseball team has been the biggest part of the internship hours — filming, interviewing, capturing drone shots, b-roll and editing high definition highlights of each game. I am proud to have my name on the big screen next to Madison Nelson-Gira and Robert. I will be attending the documentary premiere Saturday, Dec. 30, at the Bremer Bank Theater on the campus of North Dakota State College of Science. I am excited to participate in the Q&A forum alongside Robert and Madison.
Thank you to everyone who sponsored, donated and just went to the games to support our small town team. It was interesting to see how advertising worked on a digital project I had the privilege of working on.
I will continue my work here in Devils Lake, North Dakota, where I am now working for the Devils Lake Journal in the sports department, making content for social media as well as short stories for the newspaper. I am excited to see how far it takes me here in Devils Lake. I have come very far since I started my internship at the Daily News back in October, 2022.
I have always been in love with cameras. Even when it was just my little camera, I would just take videos of everyday things around my house. I love recording things. I would like to take these skills and put them towards a future career in filmmaking for short films or commercial projects. I am also interested in a film category called “FPV,” which stands for “first person view.”
It is called that because you use goggles to capture the first person view that the drone camera sees. These drones are very fast and have a lot of power. They have no stabilization or auto modes, it is completely manual and all controllable by the user. That is why they are rarer and very difficult to fly. The outcome of the dynamic shots they can capture is so cool. It is a hobby of mine that I have gotten into, even at my school where I placed second in the state championships. There are many categories in FPV like freestyle, cinematic, racing, lifting and just getting dynamic high-level aerial shots.
These multimedia skills are things I hope to bring to the Devils Lake Journal, as the definition of media continues to change, all the way down to local newspapers.