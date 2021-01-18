Noll, Erlandson go 2-0 at Cowboys triangular

The Breckenridge Cowboy wrestlers traveled to West Central Area on Friday, Jan. 15, for a triangular with section foe West Central Area, along with HOL rival DGF. The Cowboys came up short in both duals, but Matt Noll (106 lbs.) and Daniel Erlandson (220 lbs.), went 2-0 on the night. Also picking up a win on the night was Aidan Ruddy (152 lbs.). In junior varsity action, Henry Slettedahl, David Erlandson, and Riley Kappes all picked up wins.
“We’re a little banged up right now, but the guys who went out on the mat tonight wrestled well. Matt wrestled extremely well from start to finish in his matches, grinding out two hard fought decisions. Daniel dominated his opponents, coming up with two pins. Aidan, Wyatt Differding (285 lbs.), and Alex Martel (126 lbs.) also did some really good things,” Coach Tom Haire said.
The Cowboy grapplers are back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 19 as they travel to DGF for a triangular with the host team and Wadena-Deer Creek.
