North Dakota Impact Softball schedule — Hankinson, Fairmount, Campbell, Tintah and Lidgerwood

Tuesday, June 9 — away — Mayville/Portland

Thursday, June 11 — home — Hillsboro/CV

Tuesday, June 16 — away — Thompson

Thursday, June 18 — home — Northern Cass

Tuesday, June 23 — away — Pembina County at Hillsboro

Thursday, June 25 — home — Kindred

Tuesday, June 30 — home — Central Cass

Thursday, July 2 — away — Northern Cass non-counter (may also mbe used as a make-up date)

Tuesday, July 7 — first round lower out held at higher seed

Tuesday, July 14 — year-end tourney at Hillsboro

both age groups will be playing in the tournament

Game times at 6 p.m. for younger girls and 7:30 p.m. for older girls

July 10-12, ND State JO Tournament in Fargo

Richland County Babe Ruth — Hankinson

Home Games

June 8 — Kindred , 7-5 innings, 5 p.m.

June 11 — Gwinner, 7-5 innings, 5 p.m.

June 19 — Lisbon, 7-5 innings, 5 p.m.

June 23 — Casselton, 7-5 innings, 4 p.m.

June 29 — Northern Cass, 7-5 innings, 6 p.m.

July 6 — Fairmount, 7-5 innings, 5 p.m.

