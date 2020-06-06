North Dakota Impact Softball schedule — Hankinson, Fairmount, Campbell, Tintah and Lidgerwood
Tuesday, June 9 — away — Mayville/Portland
Thursday, June 11 — home — Hillsboro/CV
Tuesday, June 16 — away — Thompson
Thursday, June 18 — home — Northern Cass
Tuesday, June 23 — away — Pembina County at Hillsboro
Thursday, June 25 — home — Kindred
Tuesday, June 30 — home — Central Cass
Thursday, July 2 — away — Northern Cass non-counter (may also mbe used as a make-up date)
Tuesday, July 7 — first round lower out held at higher seed
Tuesday, July 14 — year-end tourney at Hillsboro
both age groups will be playing in the tournament
Game times at 6 p.m. for younger girls and 7:30 p.m. for older girls
July 10-12, ND State JO Tournament in Fargo
Richland County Babe Ruth — Hankinson
Home Games
June 8 — Kindred , 7-5 innings, 5 p.m.
June 11 — Gwinner, 7-5 innings, 5 p.m.
June 19 — Lisbon, 7-5 innings, 5 p.m.
June 23 — Casselton, 7-5 innings, 4 p.m.
June 29 — Northern Cass, 7-5 innings, 6 p.m.
July 6 — Fairmount, 7-5 innings, 5 p.m.
