North Dakota Mr. Basketball chooses NDSCS

The 2021 Mr. Basketball award winner Jesse White out of White Shield High School signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday, Apr. 7 to play basketball at North Dakota State College of Science.
"I feel super excited, I feel ready to go, learn and meet new people and get on the court," White said.
He felt like it was important for him to stay in his home state.
"Staying in North Dakota for the first year or two is important because I want my family to see me play college basketball," he said.
White was No. 2 all-time in North Dakota preps history in scoring. He played high school basketball as a seventh-grader and has been bound to play college basketball ever since.
"It wasn't just me, I had a lot of great people surrounding me, setting me straight and helping me out. My coaches, my family and a lot of my friends too," he said.
The 6-foot guard averaged 28 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals this year for White Shield High School and was a two-time scoring champion. He led White Shield to the North Dakota Class B Region 8 state championship game this past season. When White made his decision to sign for NDSCS, he felt like he was home.
"I love the energy and everything that this school brings. They bring energy to the floor and that's what I'm all about," he said.
Wildcats' Head Coach Stu Engen is happy with the different skill sets White can bring to next year's team.
"Everyone knows about the points scored, but what they might not know is Jesse (White) is an exceptional student and a tough, gritty defender. In addition, he has an engaging, outgoing personality," Engen said.
White will highlight this year's recruiting class with Jah'Heem Leake for next season. Stu Engen has always been known for gaining great recruits. This time around, the Wildcats keep Mr. Basketball in-state for next season.
