BISMARCK, N.D. — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC), with 16 member schools including the University of Mary, has decided to terminate the 2020 fall sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision also suspends all outside competition in all sports through December 31. The announcement comes days after its governing body, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), cancelled all 2020 fall championships and subsequently implemented it’s Return-to-Sport Guidelines from its Sports Science Institute (SSI) for all athletic activity.
This decision currently allows for the start of the winter sports season and training on November 27, with competition beginning January 1, 2021.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, athletics personnel and greater campus communities is paramount,” said the NSIC. “In light of the recent decisions made by the NCAA Board of Governors to direct all institutions and conferences to meet specific requirements to conduct fall sports, it is no longer feasible to conduct outside competition this fall semester. We recognize the value an NCAA championship experience provides for student-athletes and that was a factor in the analysis. However, health and safety concerns prevailed in our decision.”
University of Mary’s administration, athletic training staff, and coaches are all saddened for the scholar-athletes, especially the seniors — who may choose the option of postponing their final year of competition until the fall of 2021 — but know the decision was made out of concern for the health and safety of the students, staff and coaches.
All student-athletes enrolled full time are still allowed to receive aid, and since there’s no competition in the fall, they are not using a season of eligibility. The NSIC says additional clarification will be provided by August 21 from the NCAA. Student-athletes will arrive on campus on a timeline consistent with the start of University of Mary fall academic year that begins Tuesday, September 8.
The University of Mary currently has the most comprehensive athletic offerings in all of the NSIC with 18 NCAA sanctioned sports. During the 2018-2019 season, the Marauders athletics programs finished ranked No. 6 overall in the NSIC, and were on track for a top five finish before the abrupt conclusion to the 2019-2020 season. The 2020-2021 academic year is the first year of competition for the University of Mary men’s and women’s golf programs. Men’s and women’s golf is split into two seasons — fall and spring — and played at Hawktree Country Club, with a spring championship schedule still slated for after the new year in 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.