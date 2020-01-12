Breckenridge and Hawley, Minnesota, were locked in a gritty battle on Friday, Jan. 10. The Cowgirls trailed by two and had a chance to tie or win the game, but couldn’t get their final shot off in a 47-45 home loss.
“We played a really good team game on both sides of the court today. Defensively, each girl took care of their job and didn’t worry about trying to do too much or anything like that,” Breckenridge coach Austin Imdieke said. “Now we need to figure out how to sustain that. I think tonight we showed that we can play with the top teams in the section as long as we play together. It was a battle.”
While the defense was locked in throughout the night, Breck’s offensive play wasn’t as crisp as the home team would’ve liked. Imdieke was still happy with the balanced scoring attack. Jude Held, Grace Conzemius and Riley Lorenz each logged 10 points and Camryn Kaehler was just behind with seven.
“That’s one thing after tonight that we wanted to do a little better was just execute offensively,” Imdieke said. “Run our sets, flow into our offense better, set good screens, make good cuts and that’s really going to be the focus going forward.”
Breckenridge (6-7) moves on to face Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Minnestoa, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.