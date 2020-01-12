Camryn Kaehler
Camryn Kaehler gets ready to rebound a free throw during Breckenridge’s 47-45 home loss to Hawley, Minn.

Breckenridge and Hawley, Minnesota, were locked in a gritty battle on Friday, Jan. 10. The Cowgirls trailed by two and had a chance to tie or win the game, but couldn’t get their final shot off in a 47-45 home loss.

“We played a really good team game on both sides of the court today. Defensively, each girl took care of their job and didn’t worry about trying to do too much or anything like that,” Breckenridge coach Austin Imdieke said. “Now we need to figure out how to sustain that. I think tonight we showed that we can play with the top teams in the section as long as we play together. It was a battle.”

While the defense was locked in throughout the night, Breck’s offensive play wasn’t as crisp as the home team would’ve liked. Imdieke was still happy with the balanced scoring attack. Jude Held, Grace Conzemius and Riley Lorenz each logged 10 points and Camryn Kaehler was just behind with seven.

“That’s one thing after tonight that we wanted to do a little better was just execute offensively,” Imdieke said. “Run our sets, flow into our offense better, set good screens, make good cuts and that’s really going to be the focus going forward.”

Breckenridge (6-7) moves on to face Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Minnestoa, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.

