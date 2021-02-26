Breckenridge defeated rival Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 84-65 to move to 9-3 on the season.
Head Coach Stevin Lipp emphasized playing with an edge on senior night on what could possibly be their final home game.
"How do these guys not get jacked up to play?" Lipp asked.
Breckenridge had two 20-point scorers. Adam Ohm came off the bench and put up 21 points. Cooper Yaggie had 20 points himself. Lipp loved how Ohm sets an example for the bench players.
"He is such a great leader by example," Lipp said. "He is the type of young man where we ask him to work on something, he goes and does his effort to do so and succeed. For him to go lights out from three like that is just icing on the cake. He's been an absolute pleasure to work with, and he's left his mark on this program, not only on the record but with the culture that he's set here."
The Breckenridge Cowboys have six road games remaining on the regular season. They'll play at Hawley Tuesday, March 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.