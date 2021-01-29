Ohm's flawless night leads Cowboys past Hawley

On Thursday, Jan. 28, the Breckenridge Cowboys defeated the scrappy Hawley Nuggets, 74-43, to move to 3-0 on the season.
Senior guard Adam Ohm had 21 points and shot 7 for 7 from 3-point range.
"He was big for us (tonight)," Head Coach Stevin Lipp said. "When he started to do the other little things that we asked, focusing on rebounding a little bit more, talking a little bit more on defense. We started to do those little things that we went over and it carried over into great focus for him and he was locked in tonight, that's for sure."
Anthony Conzemius had 17 points on the night and had eight rebounds. Jonah Christensen had 10 rebounds for the Cowboys as both were mismatches for Hawley throughout the night.
"It's great to see them rebounding," Lipp said. "The scary part is that we haven't put together a full game of great defensive energy. Once we start putting that together, they're going to be more fun to watch."
The Cowboys were up 14-3 through the first seven minutes of the game and Hawley went to a zone to try and slow down the Breckenridge transition. Hawley were poise on defense throughout the end of the first half holding Breckenridge to just a 33-23 lead at halftime.
"That zone, it took us a little bit longer to adjust, but once we got comfortable in it, we started knocking down shots," Lipp said.
The Cowboys are currently 3-0 and will host Perham at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30. Lipp is off to a hot start to his high school coaching career, as the Cowboys look to start 4-0 for the first time in over a decade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.