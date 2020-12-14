Former North Dakota State University Bison golfer Amy Olson finished tied for second at the 2020 U.S. Women's Open this weekend in Houston, Texas.
Olson is from Oxbow, North Dakota, and represented well at the U.S. Women's Open. She was the only player who was through 11 holes on the final round of the Women's Open under par. She was sitting at -2 before A Lim Kim edged out Olson on the back nine of the final round.
Olson was looking for her first career major win. Due to inclement weather, she was one of 18 golfers to tee off on Monday, Dec. 14.
She suffered the loss of her father-in-law, Lee Olson, Saturday, Dec. 12
"Yeah, you know, we had a really special relationship," Olson said. "He's a big tough military West Point guy, loved the Army, but had a particular soft spot in his life, particularly his wife and daughter-in-law."
Olson also loved to hunt and fish with him and said she has a lot of great memories with him doing those things.
Olson had the best finish at a major championship, and the best at any tournament since the 2018 Evian Championship where she was tied for second.
The next Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour is the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla from Thursday, Dec. 17 to Sunday, Dec. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.