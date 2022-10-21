Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat

NDSCS honored its sophomore class Wednesday, Oct 19. Pictured from left: Morgan Vosberg, McKenna Rolland, Bailee Brommenschenkel, Maddie McKinnon and Stella Raser. The group has compiled a 53-18 career record.
North Dakota State College of Science Head Coach Jane Passa has seen plenty of talent grace the court at Ed Werre Arena in her 24 seasons at the helm. Passa’s 249-41 home record is highlighted year after year by Sophomore Appreciation Night.
The Wildcats honored a special sophomore class Wednesday, Oct. 19, prior to their home match vs. Lake Region State College. Bailee Brommenschenkel (Ada-Borup, Minn.), Maddie McKinnon (West Fargo, N.D.), Stella Raser (Perham, Minn.), McKenna Rolland (Glenburn, N.D.) and Morgan Vosberg (Sartell, Minn.) stood at center court in front of family and fans at the the Claire T. Blikre Activities Center in Wahpeton.
“Before us is a future nurse, teacher, social worker, radiology technician and a caregiver,” Passa said. “On behalf of the NDSCS volleyball program we would like to say thank you for your time and dedication over the last two years — three for Bailee.”
The five sophomores led NDSCS to a national tournament berth in 2021. They’ve compiled a 54-18 career record, going 19-5 in the Mon-Dak Conference and 22-4 on their home floor.
“You have lived through a national pandemic and an entire regular season of wearing masks, weekly testing and playing shorthanded due to COVID-19,” Passa said. “You have won 43 matches over the last two years and are undefeated at home this season.”
Brommenschenkel is 14 blocks away from breaking the all-time program record. The graduating greats have played in 308 combined matches.
“Bailee, you will be in the record books for blocks, four of you have been players of the week, you are all regional champions, district champions and national tournament qualifiers,” Passa said. “Your number is on the banner and your picture in the Hallway of Champions. You understand what it means to be a student athlete first by being an academic all-conference and academic all-American team. The most important thing — you are just plain good people — no one can take that away from you.”
Passa sent the sophomores into the regular season finale with some heartfelt motivation.
“Just remember, you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think … and loved more than you will ever know,” Passa said. “You have forever left your mark on Wildcat volleyball. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.”
Wednesday’s match was a redemption bout for NDSCS, who suffered a 3-2 road loss to Lake Region on Sept. 21. The Wildcats rocked the Royals early Wednesday, leading to a 3-0 sweep by scores of 25-15, 25-20 and 26-24.
The Wildcats (20-6) have found their mojo ahead of Sunday’s home playoff match at noon vs. Bottineau. Last weekend, NDSCS faced the nation’s top competition in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Although they suffered sweeps to Iowa Central, Kirkwood, Metropolitan and Cowley, they put up a fight, leading to all-tournament selections for Raser and McKinnon.
“I think they thrived and loved it. They were fired up. I was proud of everybody,” Passa said. “We made lots of leaps and bounds. We competed with everybody. We got into the 20s in all the matches, so it wasn’t like we got crushed — that’s everything.”
The continuity established by the ‘Cats has them poised for a run at another Region XIII Championship. Should Science advance in Sunday’s playoff opener, they may face Lake Region in a second-round rubber match.
“We had a mid-season slump, but we’re doing much better now,” Passa said. “They came into the (Iowa) tournament understanding the level they have to play at. They all loved it and now they believe in themselves more. It’s not about the wins, it’s about how we played — and we played well.”
The experience gained in Iowa is a perfect precursor to postseason volleyball. No. 1-ranked Cowley boasted a roster with every player receiving full tuition, fees and books. NDSCS does not have one player enticed with those recruiting fruits. It’s all about an established culture , allowing Passa to consistently foster high-level talent right here in Wahpeton.
“Minnesota is the best volleyball in the nation,” Passa said. “So North Dakota and Minnesota are all fighting for the same type of kids. When you get into Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska, they have either the big dogs or junior colleges. It’s much different.”
With a conference sweep under their belt and two more sleeps until they return to the comforts of home volleyball, it all starts Sunday — one last hurrah for the Wildcat sophomores.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. Robert's work has been featured by ESPN, Washington Post and Fox News. He was named Rookie of the Year by the North Dakota Newspaper Association in 2021. His main goal in reporting is to promote positive culture and to highlight the human element of sports.
