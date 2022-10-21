Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat
NDSCS honored its sophomore class Wednesday, Oct 19. Pictured from left: Morgan Vosberg, McKenna Rolland, Bailee Brommenschenkel, Maddie McKinnon and Stella Raser. The group has compiled a 53-18 career record.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

North Dakota State College of Science Head Coach Jane Passa has seen plenty of talent grace the court at Ed Werre Arena in her 24 seasons at the helm. Passa’s 249-41 home record is highlighted year after year by Sophomore Appreciation Night.

The Wildcats honored a special sophomore class Wednesday, Oct. 19, prior to their home match vs. Lake Region State College. Bailee Brommenschenkel (Ada-Borup, Minn.), Maddie McKinnon (West Fargo, N.D.), Stella Raser (Perham, Minn.), McKenna Rolland (Glenburn, N.D.) and Morgan Vosberg (Sartell, Minn.) stood at center court in front of family and fans at the the Claire T. Blikre Activities Center in Wahpeton.

Freshman Riane Mohagen digs the volleyball as her Wildcat teammates form a pack, ready to prowl against the Lake Region State Royals. Mohagen has played fantastic at libero this season.
NDSCS sophomore Maddie McKinnon tips the volleyball past a pair of Lake Region State defenders. 
McKenna Rolland (7), Rose Wendel (1), Riley Hauff (14), Katie Gostovich, NDSCS Head Coach Jane Passa and Riane Mohagen (2) celebrate a point Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Ed Werre Arena.
NDSCS sophomore Morgan Vosberg serves during Wednesday's win vs. the Royals.


Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. Robert's work has been featured by ESPN, Washington Post and Fox News. He was named Rookie of the Year by the North Dakota Newspaper Association in 2021. His main goal in reporting is to promote positive culture and to highlight the human element of sports.

