Isaac Loosmore (left) poses for a photo with coach Steve Hockert during Wahpeton Post 20's season awards banquet Tuesday, Aug. 24. Loosmore was the recipient of the Lyle R. Kath Award and was also named Offensive Most Valuable Player.
Post 20 head coach Chris Kappes named off every player on the roster when asked who the program’s top contributors were this season. His daughter, Windessa, sang the national anthem one last time and coaches handed out individual awards, as players and fans sat down for a final team meal at the annual awards banquet Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park.
“Kids in the community look up to you, you’re their idols. It’s because of you that the future of Wahpeton baseball and it’s tradition will once again be strong,” Kappes told his players. “To the seniors, you’ll become great husbands, great fathers and hopefully give back to the game you love.”
The Offensive MVP award went to Isaac Loosmore, while the defensive MVP and Rookie of the Year award went to Caden Kappes. Gavin Schroeder was named Most Improved and the Cy Young Award for top pitcher was awarded to Hunter Wamre.
Loosmore was also the recipient of the Lyle R. Kath Award. The award is given to one player who exemplifies great team loyalty, captain-like qualities and superior community citizenship. Kath coached Wahpeton during the 1970s and 80s and passed away in October 2020.
Coaches Steve Hockert and Mike Schroeder also chimed in during the banquet.
“We set a goal and we achieved that goal. That’s a lesson in baseball and that’s a lesson in life as well,” Schroeder said. “It was fun watching you continue to play well throughout the year and get along great as a team. I enjoyed sitting in the dugout and listening to all the chatter — even if it got a little loud sometimes.”
Hockert was happy he ended his long hiatus from coaching American Legion baseball.
“I haven’t been around legion baseball in 20 years,” Hockert said. “When we started the season I really didn’t know what to expect. We set our goal to reach the state tournament. I remember looking at Chris about a quarter of the way through and saying, ‘I think we can win it.’ You guys made going to practice every day the easiest thing I could do in my life.”
Players and their families reminisced on attending a Major League Baseball game together during regionals in Waupun, Wisconsin, and shared stories of a unique chemistry that culminated in a state title. It was a fitting finish to one of the greatest seasons in Wahpeton Post 20 history. One last hurrah.
