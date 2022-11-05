One last ride for the Cowgirls

Introducing the 2022 Section 6A North Subsection Runner-Up Breck Cowgirls. Back from left: Head Coach Margaret Wilson, Hailee Hanson, Kennedy Schuler, Katlyn Kaehler, Addie Twidwell, Parker Yaggie, Mattea Vig, Ivy Ovsak, Josie Johnson and Assistant Coach Missy Johnson. Front from left: Assistant Coach Alicia Finkral, Sierra Stillwell, Emma Etzler, Grace Nicholson, Sydni Roberts, Kolle Schuler, Kelsey Ceroll, Abby Johnson and Assistant Coach Briana Dauer.
The Breckenridge senior class saw their volleyball careers come to an end in the subsection finals, but there was no shortage of effort from the Cowgirls. Pictured from left: Mattea Vig, Kelsey Ceroll and Abby Johnson.
Ivy Ovsak stepped into a full-time role on the outside this season. The senior was one of many Cowgirl players who exceeded expectations, proving to be a very skilled attacker and a consummate teammate.
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Blood, sweat and tears. The Cowgirls experienced all three in a 2022 season that will go down as one of the best in program history. Breckenridge proved the cupboard was not empty by following up last year’s 30-win campaign with a 23-6, subsection runner-up season.
“These were super good athletes that we’ve had in the program for a very long time — another huge senior class,” Breckenridge Head Coach Margaret Wilson said. “The standard has been set for what Cowgirl volleyball is. These girls rose to that mentality, that idea of the team we need to be.”
The No. 3 seed Cowgirls lost to No. 1 Henning in straight sets Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Section 6A North Subsection Championship. Scores were 25-19, 25-22 and 25-21 in favor of the Hornets. Breckenridge held early leads in each set, but the Henning team they defeated in the subsection finals last year returned six hungry seniors who proved up for the challenge.
“Henning is a very good team. We knew we had to play good defense and be ready to hit the ball, and hit it again and again — they’re such good defenders,” Wilson said. “They’re a solid team and they will be fun to watch on Saturday night against whoever wins the next one.”
Breckenridge looked sharp to begin the night, with Twidwell successfully blocking the Hornets and Breckenridge leaning on multiple attackers. Henning tied set one at 10-10 and stayed ahead. A combination of soft tips in the middle of the Breckenridge zone and unforced errors by the Cowgirls sealed the set.
“We had a lot of energy right off the bat. I think Addie created a lot of that off her blocks,” Wilson said. “We just needed to recoup after a mistake or a loss of volley happened. We weren’t able to do that. We also could’ve serve received a little better, but they were good servers and they served us really deep.”
Breckenridge mounted a late comeback in set one, but a pair of close calls went against them, including a long review resulting in an overturned ruling by the line judge. The match was stopped by the officials multiple times, stunting the momentum. The trivial pace certainly didn’t aid the Cowgirls’ comeback chances.
“I can’t stand it when that happens. It completely changes the momentum of the game, especially when we’re trying to finish at the end of a set,” Wilson said. “It just takes you completely out of the game. It’s part of it, so we have to overcome that.”
Henning continued to soften up the back row in set two, finding the floor with short tips for a 10-6 lead. Mattea Vig tied the score at 12-12 with her third kill. Henning responded with a 4-0 run to grab a 19-15 lead. The Cowgirls came out of a timeout with a kill by Hailee Hanson and a block by Ivy Ovsak. Breckenridge battled back to tie at 21-21, but Henning scored four of five to take the set.
Breckenridge claimed its largest lead of the match at 7-1 in the third set. Kelsey Ceroll scored on a push to the back line, while Abby Johnson, Vig and Twidwell joined in with kills. The Hornets mounted another comeback to erase the lead at 17-16.
“We started super strong, so I had a lot of confidence that we could maintain that. It was about trying to find that again when things weren’t going right and just trying to fix the little stuff so we could get it back — it was tough,” Wilson said.
Johnson’s 10th kill tied set three at 18-18. Parker Yaggie nearly did the splits on a difficult dig, but the ball shot all the way to the Henning serve line and landed barely out of bounds. Katlyn Kaehler smashed a crosscourt kill to pull the Cowgirls within two points at 23-21, but Henning answered with a booming kill and an ace to end Breckenridge’s quest for back-to-back section titles.
From day one to Thursday, Breckenridge morphed into a completely different team. They improved greatly from match to match, finishing atop the Heart O’ Lakes Conference with a perfect 6-0 record. The Cowgirls were 11-3 against section foes and ranked 23rd out of 157 teams in Minnesota’s Class 1A.
“We accomplished more than anyone thought we would accomplish, especially taking number one in our conference. That’s a huge accomplishment,” Wilson said. “We’ve come a long way this season with our whole crew and I’m very proud of how the girls played.”
Heading into next season, Breckenridge has the momentum of a locomotive, fueled by its regular and postseason success in recent history.
“Going into next year, expectations are high again. You can’t just lose your expectations with the seniors that graduate,” Wilson said. “That’s what the program does, it builds the culture. These girls did a phenomenal job of that and I don’t expect anything less of the girls coming back.”
Breckenridge graduates a tight-knit group of seniors in Johnson, Twidwell, Vig, Ovsak, Ceroll, Kennedy Schuler and Emma Etzler. Their contributions to Cowgirl volleyball, however, will live on in the history books with 53 wins over the last two seasons.
