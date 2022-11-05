One last ride for the Cowgirls
Introducing the 2022 Section 6A North Subsection Runner-Up Breck Cowgirls. Back from left: Head Coach Margaret Wilson, Hailee Hanson, Kennedy Schuler, Katlyn Kaehler, Addie Twidwell, Parker Yaggie, Mattea Vig, Ivy Ovsak, Josie Johnson and Assistant Coach Missy Johnson. Front from left: Assistant Coach Alicia Finkral, Sierra Stillwell, Emma Etzler, Grace Nicholson, Sydni Roberts, Kolle Schuler, Kelsey Ceroll, Abby Johnson and Assistant Coach Briana Dauer.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Blood, sweat and tears. The Cowgirls experienced all three in a 2022 season that will go down as one of the best in program history. Breckenridge proved the cupboard was not empty by following up last year’s 30-win campaign with a 23-6, subsection runner-up season.

“These were super good athletes that we’ve had in the program for a very long time — another huge senior class,” Breckenridge Head Coach Margaret Wilson said. “The standard has been set for what Cowgirl volleyball is. These girls rose to that mentality, that idea of the team we need to be.”

The Breckenridge senior class saw their volleyball careers come to an end in the subsection finals, but there was no shortage of effort from the Cowgirls. Pictured from left: Mattea Vig, Kelsey Ceroll and Abby Johnson.
Addie Twidwell (left) and Mattea Vig (right( formed a dynamic duo this season as senior blockers. 
Ivy Ovsak stepped into a full-time role on the outside this season. The senior was one of many Cowgirl players who exceeded expectations, proving to be a very skilled attacker and a consummate teammate. 
Abby Johnson ends her career as the all-time Breckenridge kills leader, adding 1,000-plus digs to her illustrious five-year run. 
Breckenridge junior Hailee Hanson rises up for a kill. The middle hitter left it all on the court Thursday for her senior teammates. 


Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 