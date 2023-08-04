'One more year': Brad Glarum's decorated softball career continues

Pictured from left: Austin (grandson), Rick (son), Brad (grandfather) and Luke Glarum (son) represent three generations of ballplayers.

 Submitted

Brad Glarum has spent three-quarters of his life playing slowpitch softball … 2023 is the 50th year of his outstanding career.

Brad was blessed in 2022 to fulfill a dream to play with his sons and a grandson. He played with son Rick and grandson Austin with the Enderlin Eagles in the Lisbon League. Brad and son Luke played with Red River Valley and Western Railroad, a Wahpeton League team, and the Wombats, an old pro team. They usually split pitching duties in league doubleheaders. All teams placed in their state tournaments.

'One more year': Brad Glarum's decorated softball career continues

Luke and his father Brad Glarum hanging out during league play in Wahpeton.


Tags