'One more year': Brad Glarum's decorated softball career continues

Brad Glarum has spent three-quarters of his life playing slowpitch softball … 2023 is the 50th year of his outstanding career.
Brad was blessed in 2022 to fulfill a dream to play with his sons and a grandson. He played with son Rick and grandson Austin with the Enderlin Eagles in the Lisbon League. Brad and son Luke played with Red River Valley and Western Railroad, a Wahpeton League team, and the Wombats, an old pro team. They usually split pitching duties in league doubleheaders. All teams placed in their state tournaments.
His career began like many farm kids
“I started in 1973 in Rutland when I couldn’t hit a curveball in American Legion Baseball. Dad wanted me close to home to do chores,” Glarum said.
Brad played coed softball in the 1980s and also gave back to the game, coaching the outstanding Cayuga girls softball teams prior to legendary Louie Gaukler becoming their coach. It was hard to keep Brad away from the ball fields.
“I had to stop on my way to our honeymoon to play softball in Bismarck. Another time, when son Luke was born, the day he came home from the hospital he came to the Rutland softball game,” Glarum said.
He has many fond memories, like hitting three grand slams in two state tournaments in 2016, tenting at Red Willow Lake during a rainstorm and weekend tournaments in the tri-state area, even an all-night coed tournament in Columbia, South Dakota, with games at 11 p.m., 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.
Brad is a very competitive player who has played 3,700-plus games, hit over 500 home runs and won five state tournaments, including one in 2004 with sons Rick and Luke. The threesome also placed second in a National 35-and-Over Tournament in 2018.
Brad has been a superb slowpitch softball mentor for his sons and grandsons. He started as a third baseman for Rutland and played outfield with Great Bend, but said “My favorite position was pitching the last 25 years.”
Grandson Austin is proud of Brad’s long career, saying “Grandpa plays at a high level every single game.” Brad hasn’t always heeded a son’s advice. He remembers a particular moment from his time playing in Abercrombie.
“My son Rick told me not to throw a meatball to Curt Puetz. It was a way inside pitch, and I think that home run is still circling the earth,” Glarum said. “Slowpitch softball has meant a lot to me over the years. I have played in many tournaments at different cities. I’ve met lots of people over the years and made many friends. It has been my passion since 1973. It certainly will be hard to hang it up.”
Brad knows the softball field locations of every Richland, Ransom and Sargent County city. He has also played with Rutland, Cayuga, Lidgerwood Art’s Tavern, Mooreton Sports Bar, Richland County Abstract, Tyler Farm Supply, Great Bend Blondies, Enderlin IMF and Merchants, WCCO, Sporty’s and Breck Sports Talk/Wahpeton Paint and Glass. He reminisces often.
“Softball is a great sport because it’s fun competing and anyone can play the game, good or not so good. I’m most proud of winning a state championship in 2004 with both my sons, being a consistent hitter and winning five state championships.”
Brad is like that young baseball player who wants to continue practice and pleads “Just one more pitch.”
“Saying to my wife, ‘Just one more year of playing,‘ but I can’t give it up! I also say my golf clubs are old and my fishing boat sank so I play softball. It’s been a great 50 years,” Glarum said.
Brad and son Luke continue to play with Red River Valley and Western Railroad and the Wahpeton Wombats. Just one more year.