Breckenridge is now 2-0 in the 2021 Section 6A Minnesota high school volleyball playoffs. The Cowgirls captured six of seven sets in the first two rounds to continue a storybook season and improve to 27-2.
No. 1 seed Breckenridge’s first playoff game wasn’t so easy. The Cowgirls found themselves fighting for their volleyball lives against No. 8 seed Park Christian Academy Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The Falcons were feisty, bouncing back from a 25-13 thumping in set one to hand Breckenridge a 26-24 loss in set two.
Despite the set loss, Breckenridge received solid contributions off the bench from seniors Morgan Bruns and Lauren Beyer. When the Cowgirls’ strongest hitters faded late, Bruns and Beyer did not, injecting much-needed energy during a disappointing stretch. Bruns was visibly animated heading back to the bench after recording a big kill and hyping up her teammates.
“Morgan always swings strong, so it was nice to see her get a couple kills right off the bat,” Breckenridge Head Coach Margaret Wilson said. “Lauren had some good block touches for us tonight, too.”
Breckenridge raced out to a comfortable lead in set three, but Park Christian charged back with an 8-0 run that sliced the home lead to 24-23 — the No. 1 seed was on upset alert.
Addie Twidwell may be a secondary scoring threat for Breckenridge, but she’s been a go-to option in the late moments of many close matches. Twidwell stopped the bleeding and gave Breckenridge a 2-1 lead with a kill through two blockers, clinching a 25-23 set win.
“Coming into the third set, we used Twidwell a lot more and she had a good swing. Teams know we go to Abby (Johnson) and Camryn (Kaehler), so we need that from her and I would agree, she seems to come alive late in sets,” Wilson said.
Breckenridge cruised in the deciding fourth set for a 25-16 win.
No. 5 seed Lake Park-Audubon (14-11) awaited Breckenridge in the quarterfinals Friday, Oct. 29 after knocking off No. 4 seed New York Mills (18-8). The Cowgirls twice defeated LPA in September, both by way of convincing sweeps. Friday wasn’t much different, as Breckenridge inched one step closer to its section title aspirations with a 3-0 win. Set scores were 25-16, 25-12 and 25-23.
With the win, Breckenridge advances to the Section 6A semifinals — looking dominant once again.
“We played confident. We weren’t afraid to make an error,” Wilson said. “If somebody made a mistake, somebody else was there to pick them up. We pulled through and that’s all that matters.”
Camryn “Killer” Kaehler was an absolute force in both wins. After recording 22 kills in the playoff opener, the senior outside hitter blasted LPA with 20 more to lead all players.
“She’s our strongest hitter. We need her to continue to swing strong, she wasn’t hitting as strong finishing out the regular season,” Wilson said. “I talked to her a lot about finding her confidence and swinging like she knows how to. She plays a very good defensive game and a great serve-receive game, so she’s a very solid all-around player.”
It was a vintage performance for Breckenridge’s all-time leader in kills, as Kaehler refused to be stopped and often returned to attack for a second and third time on the same volley.
“She did a great job of recovering when she hit into the block. and then we could set her up again so she can do something different, but still score and swing strong,” Wilson said.
Riley Finkral led Breckenridge with 23 digs. The senior libero jammed her thumb in Wednesday’s win and played the quarterfinal round with her hand heavily taped. The gritty performance was fitting for a Cowgirls team that showcased great depth and toughness.
“Our blockers came down and didn’t just watch the ball fall. They have another job to do and, if they can see that, they have to go get the ball because our other girls are too deep to help out. We had a lot of one-handed, sloppy stuff in that third set, but I’d rather have that than watch the ball hit the floor,” Wilson said.
Abby Johnson was also a key contributor in the two playoff wins, recording 31 total kills. The junior has formed a power pair on the outside with Kaehler.
No. 1 Breckenridge will face No. 2 Henning at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 at Fergus Falls High School. The Cowgirls defeated the Hornets 3-2 in their only other matchup of the season, a Wahpeton Daily News Game of the Year Candidate.
