Opinion: The NDHSAA is failing the vast majority of its members
Wahpeton and Devils Lake are two teams that would almost certainly benefit from a three-class system in North Dakota. Wahpeton Boys Basketball Head Coach Jeff Ralph has been advocating for such a system and is now urging the NDHSAA to get a move on in implementing the wishes of its member schools, who overwhelming voiced support in leaving the two-class system behind. 

The three-class basketball proposal was “accepted” by the NDHSAA board on Dec. 1, 2022. What does “accepted” mean?

#1 - It means the NDHSAA heard an overwhelming majority of basketball schools would like a third division of basketball in 2023-24, but the NDHSAA does not think it’s a priority right now. The board isn’t meeting to talk about the three-class plan until February. The focus group met the requirements of 60% approval within one calendar year to implement it in 2023-24, but the NDHSAA (who thought it would never happen) says now that there’s no way they can get it implemented in 2023-24. I don’t believe the NDHSAA is incapable of getting the plan implemented in 2023-24. I do believe the NDHSAA is unwilling to get it implemented in 2023-24.



