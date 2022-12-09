Opinion: The NDHSAA is failing the vast majority of its members

Wahpeton and Devils Lake are two teams that would almost certainly benefit from a three-class system in North Dakota. Wahpeton Boys Basketball Head Coach Jeff Ralph has been advocating for such a system and is now urging the NDHSAA to get a move on in implementing the wishes of its member schools, who overwhelming voiced support in leaving the two-class system behind.
The three-class basketball proposal was “accepted” by the NDHSAA board on Dec. 1, 2022. What does “accepted” mean?
#1 - It means the NDHSAA heard an overwhelming majority of basketball schools would like a third division of basketball in 2023-24, but the NDHSAA does not think it’s a priority right now. The board isn’t meeting to talk about the three-class plan until February. The focus group met the requirements of 60% approval within one calendar year to implement it in 2023-24, but the NDHSAA (who thought it would never happen) says now that there’s no way they can get it implemented in 2023-24. I don’t believe the NDHSAA is incapable of getting the plan implemented in 2023-24. I do believe the NDHSAA is unwilling to get it implemented in 2023-24.
#2 - It means the NDHSAA will drag their feet by not discussing the three-class plan until February in order to stall implementation until 2024-25 at the earliest. February? What’s going on at the NDHSAA offices in December? What’s going on at the NDHSAA offices in January? Must be a busy place if they can’t find time in December or January to get the plan implemented. Maybe there are some state tournaments in December and January? There aren’t any. Maybe the NDHSAA doesn’t support the three-class basketball proposal and are stonewalling the procedure to prevent it from happening any time soon? They are.
#3 - It means the NDHSAA is a member organization that is currently failing over 75% of their membership. The three-class basketball proposal was supported by an overwhelming majority of member schools. The proposal didn’t barely make it, there was overwhelming support. Over 90% of the Class B schools that will remain in Class B supported the proposal. They want three classes of basketball next season. They don’t want to “pump the brakes” because the private schools didn’t support it. They don’t want to “pump the brakes” because “the big schools” (Bismarck and Fargo) didn’t support it. They don’t want to “pump the brakes” because the NDHSAA executive director doesn’t support it. Those Class B schools supported the proposal for 2023-24. The NDHSAA should be supporting their member schools and working to get it done in 2023-24.
#4 - It means that even though the Class B schools supported the plan, their vote doesn’t mean as much as the support of other schools. For example, one private school, on "Hot Mic with Dom Izzo," believes that if you throw out the multiplier, you’ll get the private schools to support the plan. In their opinion, you’ll lose some of the Class B schools but you’ll have the support of the private schools. Since when did the support of seven private schools mean more than the support of 66.5% of Class B schools? There’s no requirement in the NDHSAA procedure that says you have to get 60% of schools and the support of private schools. Each school gets one vote. Each vote counts the same. But do they? Apparently not, because the NDHSAA stated they would like to get the “big schools” on board before moving forward.
After all of that, what’s the conclusion? The NDHSAA and their partners, the big schools and the private schools, will come up with a plan that meets their needs, no matter what the member schools overwhelmingly supported.
The schools that supported three-class basketball just don’t seem to matter. Call or email the NDHSAA board and tell them your school matters. Tell them they need to get working on the proposal for 2023-24.
Jeff Ralph is a resident of Wahpeton, N.D., and the Huskies Head Boys Basketball Coach. He also coaches the boys and girls golf teams.