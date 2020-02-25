Wahpeton ended their season at the Fargodome with two of their wrestlers placing in the North Dakota Class A State Individual Tournament. Hunter Owens finished sixth at 120 pounds and Tanner Thiel came in sixth at 152 pounds.
Owens had already locked up a placing spot with a 5-3 victory on Friday, Feb. 21 and then he moved on to face fourth-seeded Bennet Rogelstad out of Valley City, North Dakota. Owens racked up the points in the match and went on to pin his Eastern Dakota Conference foe 53 seconds into the third period.
“He ended up getting a really good shot and going on the offensive, which is different from what he did the first match. After he got that first takedown you could see his confidence building,” Wahpeton coach Ryan Brandt said. “He had to fight on his back for a while in the third period. He showed some really good adversity and the will to win there. He had to fight off his back and not give up that pin and ended up winning in the end.”
Owens was pinned by the eventual third-place finisher, Kaden DeCoteau. His fifth-place match also ended in a pin to end the year.
“In his next few matches he went out and didn’t wrestle as good, but I think he was more than happy with what he finished with,” Brandt said. “I couldn’t have been more proud of him.”
Thiel claimed a pair of wins, one by 8-2 decision and another courtesy of a medical forfeit, to get to the placing rounds. Even though he didn’t claim another victory the rest of the weekend, both of his placing bouts were solid showings.
“In the placing round he proved he should’ve been there. He wrestled tough against a seventh seed who ended up getting fifth or third,” Brandt said.
He went out on a high note by taking the eighth-ranked Ezra Hanse from Valley City down to the wire in a 3-2 loss.
“I think that kid pinned him earlier in the year and he lost 2-3 to him. He proved he was supposed to be in those placing matches and he wrestled really well for us in the state tournament,” Brandt said. “He really came out and made all the coaches proud and made a very good statement going into next year.”
Along with Owens and Thiel, nearly the entire team will be back next year. Garrett Lathrop is the only Huskie the team will lose to graduation. The team is set to have eight seniors next season, including Josh Krump whose quest to get back to the state championship round ended early due to an elbow injury.
“I was telling them after the tournament that next year’s make or break. The only way we’re going to get there is if they put in the work in the offseason. We have to hit the weight room, we have to get stronger and we’ve got to hit these camps around the area and continue getting mat time,” Brandt said. “They should be getting in some mat time and practicing so we can not take a step back next year, but keep moving forward.”
