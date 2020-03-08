Wahpeton’s 2019-20 campaign came to an end on Friday, March 6 with a 59-38 loss to the West Fargo Packers at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex. Offensive struggles continued to be their bane in the Eastern Dakota Conference Tournament defeat.
The Packers went all in on slowing down Jordyn Kahler with a defender face-guarding her all night out of their box-and-one defense. Not only did West Fargo limit the Huskie star to five points on the day, they only allowed her to get three shots off from the floor.
“West Fargo did what they needed to do. If you watch us play, you know what you need to do and what you need to take away. They did a good job of taking Jordy away today,” Wahpeton coach Brian Watson said. “We knew that’s what they were going to do and we spent three days of practice going over what we need to do when they go box-and-one. Unfortunately, we didn’t execute the way that we needed to. We got some help from several different people, but we needed more people to think ‘score’ rather than pass.”
Wahpeton was held off the scoreboard for the first seven minutes of the game. Lidia Motl broke the ice with a triple from the right wing. The freshman went on to finish the night with a team-high nine points.
“We had some good looks, but didn’t make those. If we make those, then maybe it’s a different game. Our mindset changes if we make a couple shots here or there, but if you don’t make shots early it becomes kind of a tough goal. You lose some of your confidence and we did,” Watson said. “Lidia came right off the bench and put a couple points on the board. We had players hit some of those open shots that we knew we were going to get. We just needed more players to make some shots and attack a little more.”
Haley Kjar was another Wahp player providing a much-needed spark in the opening half. The junior guard scored eight consecutive points for the Huskies. She got it started with a triple from the top of the key, followed it up with a deep hit from right in front of the 3-point line and capped it off with an and-one when she was hacked on a midrange jumper. Kjar was held scoreless the rest of the night.
“She’s done that throughout the course of the season. She’s certainly going to need to do that in her senior year,” Watson said.
While the Huskies’ leading two scorers combined for 17, the Packers had two girls with at least 17 on their own. Senior guard McKenna Becher led her squad in points (19), rebounds (nine) and steals (three) while freshman forward Miriley Simon followed with 17 points.
“We already know that McKenna Becher is an All-Conference player, probably an All-State player,” Watson said. “Earlier in the year when we played West Fargo in the first game, Simon played JV and played a little in the varsity game and when we watched her in the JV game, we coaches looked at each other and said, ‘Why isn’t this girl playing varsity?’ Now she’s come along, sort of the same thing some of our freshmen have done, and she’s a heck of a player. She’s big, knows what she’s doing down there and she’s going to be difficult for anyone to handle over the next couple of years.”
Wahpeton seemed to have found their groove in the second half with an 8-2 run. Motl knocked down her second 3-pointer and Kahler came through for a three-point play on the next possession for her lone field goal of the night. The lead was cut to a dozen, but the Packers settled back in to pull away.
“That’s kind of what we do. We dig ourselves a hole and we make these runs, but like we said against Devils Lake, we need to sustain those,” Watson said. “We need to get a few more stops there and not let them have a second-chance point here. We need to sustain those and get a better job of getting stops. We started the game off pretty slow.”
It was the final game as a Huskie for Cassie DeVillers, Emily DeVries, Kahler, Jaylyn Romereim and Sam Pithey. Each senior, who have all spent at least four years with the varsity, received a rousing ovation from the Huskie faithful in the stands.
“This is the worst time of the year for a coach. These guys are like daughters to me. To think that now I’m not going to be able to coach them and I won’t see them everyday, it’s difficult,” Watson said. “You know that’s going to come to and end and we as coaches hope that we’ve helped them become better people by them being in our program and playing for us. At the end of the day it’s about basketball, but it’s about life lessons and learning how to deal with certain situations. We appreciate everything they’ve done for us over the years.”
Of the five seniors, Kahler has spent the most time suiting up with the Wahpeton varsity squad. She was a freshman when she cracked the starting lineup for the first time. She’ll end her career as the school’s second all-time leading scorer and a top-five leader in rebounds.
“It’s been an incredible career for her. If you would’ve asked me when she started if she was going to end up being the second-leading scorer all time behind Tylee Irwin, I’d be like, ‘I’m not quite sure,’” Watson said. “At the end of the day she’s going to finish her career one of the best players to ever play for Wahpeton High School. That’s a tall statement considering the players that have played for Wahpeton. She’s in the top two or top three.”
In Kahler’s first season as a starter, she helped send the Huskies to the state tournament. Irwin was a senior that season and Watson said she rubbed off on Kahler in a big way.
“Over the course of (Kahler’s) career, she’s got the chance to experience a state tournament, she got to play with a great player like Tylee Irwin and I think that really helped her. She would stay in the gym with Ty and try to learn as much as she could from her,” Watson said. “Just that experience of playing with that type of player has turned her into the player that she is today.”
Kahler and the other four seniors will be a massive loss for the team, but Wahpeton will bring back at least five players who saw significant varsity time this season. Kjar, who is a two-year starter, will return the most experience.
“Everybody has returning players, but to have those girls actually play and get some time on the floor, that’s a different thing. That really helps for next year. Now it’s not so much of a shock to their system,” Watson said. “You get those jitters out of the way. We’ve got a couple of girls here who have some potential and they got those jitters out of their system. Now come next year they can step in and be ready from the start. They’re going to have to be leaders.”
Wahpeton ends their season with a record of 6-18. Their highlights for the season include their gym-rocking upset over Fargo Davies, clinching a home play-in game and winning said play-in game to earn a spot in the EDC Tournament. Watson commended the fans for helping the team along the way.
“I want to thank our five seniors for everything that they’ve done over the course of their career and everything they’ve done this season. I want to thank our fans for the support they’ve given us,” Watson said. “We couldn’t do some of the things we’ve done this season without the support of the fans and the parents. We just appreciate all that. It helps our girls, it helps our program when we have that support. Hopefully we can do some things next year that maybe people think we can’t do.”
Wahpeton Stat Leaders
Points
Lidia Motl- 9
Haley Kjar- 8
McKenna Koolmo- 6
Rebounds
Jordyn Kahler- 6
Cassie DeVillers- 5
Emily DeVries- 5
Assists
Koolmo- 2
DeVillers- 1
DeVries- 1
Steals
Kjar- 3
Kahler- 1
Koolmo- 1
Blocks
DeVries- 2
Kahler- 1
Motl- 1
