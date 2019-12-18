Corbin Cornelius
Corbin Cornelius puts up a jumper during Wahpeton’s home loss.

Wahpeton traded blows with West Fargo in the first half of their Tuesday, Dec. 17 home battle, but the Packers had more gas in the tank to pull away for a 66-51 victory.

The Huskies trailed by four at halftime after a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from near halfcourt by Corbin Cornelius.

Blake Matejcek was tasked with slowing down West Fargo’s big man, Hunter Lyman. The Packer post went for 17 with a bulk of his points in the second half coming from the free-throw line. Matejcek held his own in the paint, tallying 14 points on the night.

Matejcek was followed by Dez Munezero, who had nine points in the backcourt.

The Huskies (1-2) play the first game of a home doubleheader against Devils Lake, North Dakota. Their start time prior to the girls game is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.

