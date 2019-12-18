Wahpeton traded blows with West Fargo in the first half of their Tuesday, Dec. 17 home battle, but the Packers had more gas in the tank to pull away for a 66-51 victory.
The Huskies trailed by four at halftime after a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from near halfcourt by Corbin Cornelius.
Blake Matejcek was tasked with slowing down West Fargo’s big man, Hunter Lyman. The Packer post went for 17 with a bulk of his points in the second half coming from the free-throw line. Matejcek held his own in the paint, tallying 14 points on the night.
Matejcek was followed by Dez Munezero, who had nine points in the backcourt.
The Huskies (1-2) play the first game of a home doubleheader against Devils Lake, North Dakota. Their start time prior to the girls game is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.