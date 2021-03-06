Packers too much for Wahpeton

The West Fargo Packers defeated the Wahpeton Huskies 93-55 Saturday, March 6, putting an end to the Huskies' quest for a North Dakota state tournament bid.
The Huskies were competing with West Fargo in the first half. They were down 33-25 with four minutes remaining in the first half. That was an opportunity for the Huskies to get within striking distance, but the Packers went up 42-27 at halftime and put the Huskies on the brink of elimination.
The Packers went on a 20-3 run to begin the second half, and the Huskies had no answers for the Packers great defensive performance throughout the game.
Head Coach Jeff Ralph couldn't be more proud of his five seniors.
"It was so fun to be a part of it (this season) and it was so fun watching them (his players) buy into what we were trying to do," Ralph said.
Dez Munezero had two dunk attempts in the Sanford Health Athletic Complex (SHAC) late in the second half when the game was already decided. Ralph used that as an example of how much heart this team played with throughout the season.
"We didn't play very well tonight, we had some open looks that rimmed out. We gave up way too many offensive rebounds in the first half," Ralph said.
Wahpeton shot 33 percent in the game, shooting just 23 percent from three. The Huskies had 16 defensive rebounds to the Packers' 14 offensive rebounds. The rebounding that was there by the Huskies in the first two games of the tournament failed to show up to the SHAC Saturday night. In the game, the Huskies were outrebounded 47-24.
The Huskies had one of the biggest changes to their offseason, implementing a run-and-gun offense. This led to more wins and more opportunities for the Huskies. Wahpeton will lose all five of their starters for next year. Those starters are Tyler Tollefson, Dez Munezero, Bridger Hansen, Carter Hoerer and Jaxon Berndt. They'll return both Caden Kappes and Ethan Manock next season, both who were big pieces off the bench for the Huskies.
