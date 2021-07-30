For one weekend at the end of July, the campus of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Breckenridge, Minnesota, becomes hoop heaven. Backboards hang from construction equipment and bouncy houses inhabit the historic churchyard as the school hosts its annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament — an indoor/outdoor affair with booming music and real competition.
With a variety of age divisions, culminating at the adult level for both men and women, Chazaq drew a large crowd from across the region on July 29-30. Many high school athletes that compete against each other during the school season formed teams together, while others flocked to the courts to witness the unique jersey choices and partake in the camaraderie.
“We get teams from about a one-hundred mile radius of Breckenridge,” Chazaq Chairman Bruce Yaggie said. “It’s a great opportunity to show what small town America is all about and showcase our town a little bit.”
2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the tournament, a testament to its purposeful roots.
“The word “Chazaq” means to have strength and courage throughout life’s storms,” Yaggie said. “We show those qualities in every sport that we play, so this is a good example.”
Eli Butts, a Breckenridge student and coach of Who’s In Paris, had his clipboard handy. He was decked out for the event in a Jackie Moon Flint City Tropics jersey from the movie "Semi Pro." His younger brother, Keaton, dominated the low post in a pink tutu as the power forward of Team Princess — providing a good laugh for courtside spectators. Chazaq is all about having fun and paying forward faith and worship.
“It’s a family atmosphere, a community event. That was our goal with the music and the bouncy houses. It’s nice to get everyone together, you’ll see a lot of (Breckenridge) players at the tables here today.”
Butts was joined by a diverse team that included Noah Brumfield and Luke Christensen, both of Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Jacob Kunkel and Dawson Wienbar, both of Breckenridge, and Sam Ovsak of Fargo Shanley.
“I took some shots at the arc, but I’d say the referee made some faulty calls saying my foot was on the line,” Butts said with a laugh. “Our prospect is to win it all. Jacob and Noah have been trying to get some dunks down, but that’s okay, Jacob’s been popping off at the arc.”
The event employed familiar educators, coaches and players to coach and referee, including Reed Johnson (Campbell), Austin Imdieke (Breckenridge), Austin Ramos (St. Mary’s), Abby Johnson (Breckenridge) and Sue Smith (St. Mary’s).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.