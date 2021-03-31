Peters hits career high, Wildcats advance

The No. 3 North Dakota state College of Science Wildcats defeated No. 6 Lake Region State College 75-54 Tuesday, March 30 to advance to the semifinals of the NJCAA Region XIII tournament.
The Wildcats were off to a slow start as they were only up 32-25 at the half. They were fortunate to get big shots from everyone early, including Brooke Peters.
“We challenged them to be tougher,” Head Coach Adam Jacobson said about the team at halftime. “She’s (Peters) doing it a lot better, and we’re up (in percentage) from a lot of our other games, so that’s big for us.”
The Wildcats went on a 14-0 run in the first five minutes of the third quarter to put the game out of reach. This was due to the balance of scoring that they had throughout the game.
Peters had a career high 18 points on six made three-pointers. Zaraya March had 15 points and 20 rebounds. It’s her second straight game getting 20 rebounds. Aleyshka Pabon had 15 points, totaling one of her best games of the season.
“If we can keep shooting the ball well, I like our chances,” Jacobson said about a potential run in the playoffs.
They shot 42.1 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three.
The Wildcats will play at No. 2 Dawson Community College in the semifinals Thursday, April 1. Jacobson said he’s happy the team is getting a rest day before they face the Thunderbirds.
