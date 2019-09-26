North Dakota State College of Science is only four games into the year and Desean Phillips could already put together a longer highlight tape than most running backs have in a season.
The freshman is second in the country in rushing yards per game with 125.3 and he’s less than half a yard away from taking the top spot. Leading the nation is rushing is one of his goals, along with helping his team to a bowl game.
“I had some pretty high expectations. I haven’t lived up to them fully yet,” Phillips said. “I’m just trying to stay humble, keep my head down and grind. Just trying to do everything I can to get to that No. 1 spot and stay there throughout the season. I’ll try to get as many looks as I can to help me out and the rest of my team.”
Phillips’ other goal was 1,000 yards and he’s already past the halfway mark. His personal best so far is 177 yards and he’s gone over the century mark in all but one of the Wildcats’ games.
Leading the team with five rushing scores, Phillips is the complete package out of the backfield. He can make defenders pay as a bruiser or make them miss in the open field, while also being a reliable blocker and pass catcher.
“That’s what I try to portray with how I try to run the ball. I try to be a complete running back,” Phillips said. “I try to pride myself on all those things so you never have to worry about taking me off the field and subbing someone else back in. You can keep me in the entire time and don’t have to worry about it.”
A graduate from St. Michael-Albertville, Minnesota, Phillips is a second-generation Wildcat. His father played cornerback at Science and was teammates with Head Coach Eric Issendorf. The familial connection made his college decision an easy one
“Both of my parents came here and this is where they met. I’ve got some family around the area, too. I was looking at some other JUCOs, but this one felt like home,” Phillips said. “I trusted the coaches, I knew a little bit more about them, my family trusted them, too, so we kind of leaned in more on that trust aspect. That’s why I chose here.”
The Cats proved they wanted to be a running team in Issendorf’s inaugural season, which played another factor in Phillips coming to Wahpeton. Even though he loves getting to shine in the run game, he also likes making an impact when his team wants to sling it.
“(The play style) was a pretty big thing for me, because some teams like to pass now and don’t really like to run. I like to showcase that I can catch, too, so I like the combination of both,” Phillips said. “I like it because yes, we run a lot, but we also get the running backs on some routes, too, every now and then. I hope that we get some more, but that’s the coaches. They’re smart dudes and they know what plays to call. I’ve got my trust in them.”
While the coaches figure out ways to utilize Phillips’ varied skillset, his men up front are aware it doesn’t take too big of a hole for their go-to back to bust a big gain.
“They were subbing in and out quite a bit the first couple games, but they’re starting to solidify now,” Phillips said. “We’ll see how the season ends up going. They’ll definitely be better as the season goes on. They’re still a pretty solid, good line up front.”
Although he’s a coach’s dream as an every-down back, Phillips knows his team won’t miss a beat if he has to pass on the rushing duties to one of his fellow RBs. Kordell Ellis is a load to bring down and Brendan McMillan can break big runs at anytime with his speed. All three are over seven yards per carry at this point in the season.
“Everybody here, all the running backs are good in all different ways,” Phillips said. “If one person goes down we’re not worrying too much because we’ve still got a lot of other dudes who are just as talented backing him up. Obviously we don’t want anybody to go down, but we’ve still got some solid dudes that can backup and still play.”
Phillips and the Wildcats move on to face the Minnesota State-Fergus Falls Spartans. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
“We’re coming together as a team and everybody’s fighting for each other,” Phillips said.
