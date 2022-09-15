'PINK' game fundraises for kind-hearted local, Breckenridge improves to 7-2 with sweep

Every year the Breckenridge and Wahpeton high school volleyball teams sell shirts and use proceeds from the annual “PINK” game to fundraise for those afflicted with cancer. This year’s beneficiary is Talane Schmidt.
You may recognize Schmidt from local volleyball leagues at the Wahpeton Community Center and Sportsman’s Lounge. She’s played for many years, providing joy to those around her with her signature smile. The kind-hearted Twin Towns Area soul is battling breast cancer, but she’s not battling alone.
Schmidt is a popular presence as a bartender at Casey’s Bar in Breckenridge, where many sports fans gather after games to discuss the excitement of the evening. It’s a place to watch the Minnesota Vikings and the NDSU Bison play, it’s a place to have your day made by Schmidt and her positive outlook on life. Tuesday’s volleyball contest at Wahpeton High School was a fitting fundraiser for Schmidt, and a reminder for young athletes to apply life lessons to the court and give it their all.
Prior to the first serve, Wahpeton Huskies senior Emma Bontjes read from a sheet of paper and asked those in the crowd affected by cancer to please stand and be recognized.
“This game is for a bigger cause,” Bontjes said. “For us, volleyball is just a game, but here in our community we have people take part in every battle.”
When the match started, Breckenridge was in a class above Wahpeton, sweeping the Huskies by scores of 25-9, 25-13 and 25-21. Breckenridge has faced a fairly soft schedule this season and they’ve completed the task at hand, winning 18 of 23 sets thus far.
Addie Twidwell invited everyone except Wahpeton to her personal block party, rejecting the Huskies’ front row four times. Twidwell added four kills, four aces and seven digs to her well-rounded stat line. Ivy Ovsak, Abby Johnson and Hailee Hanson recorded three blocks apiece. Kelsey Ceroll added four aces.
Johnson posted a dozen kills and continued to clean up errors. The sharpened senior has the Cowgirls off to a 7-2 start, as a young supporting cast gradually grows into their respective roles.
Hanson, a junior, is playing above the net lately. She drilled six kills vs. Wahpeton, showing off superior power for her size. The stealthy attack provided by Hanson has caught more than a few opponents by surprise during Breckenridge’s hot start to the season.
Wahpeton improved in each set, highlighted by a frenzy in the final stanza. Lataya Lunneborg was all over the court, diving to set a return for her teammates and rebounding from a Twidwell block to send the volleyball back to the Breckenridge defense. The small victories of effort and resolve are something Wahpeton will certainly take after a 1-11 start to the season. The Huskies are currently 0-4 in the Eastern Dakota Conference, a half game ahead of Devils Lake at the bottom of the standings.
Breckenridge just keeps rolling along with seven sweeps, climbing up to 47th amongst 158 teams in the latest Minnesota Scores Quality Results Formula.
Tuesday's Breckenridge win followed a runner-up showing at the Pelican Rapids Tournament on Sept. 11. It was a busy day for Breckenridge, as they swept Lake Park-Audubon and Battle Lake, before earning splits with Hillcrest and Pelican Rapids.
For two teams headed in opposite directions, coming together for a common cause is a positive spark that can benefit both programs down the stretch. Tuesday’s game wasn’t the last fundraising effort for Schmidt in her fight against cancer. On Oct. 1, Casey’s Bar will host “Peace Out Cancer,” an event featuring a bean bag tournament, a silent auction and an evening concert by Loy Ave.
Wahpeton returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, with a home match vs. West Fargo Sheyenne. Breckenridge also plays at home Thursday, hosting a 7:30 p.m. match vs. Heart O’ Lakes Conference foe Pelican Rapids.
