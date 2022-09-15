'PINK' game fundraises for kind-hearted local, Breckenridge improves to 7-2 with sweep
the Wahpeton Huskies student section was loud and proud Tuesday, Sept. 13, cheering on Madison Schafer as she jumps to serve vs. a strong Breckenridge Cowgirls team.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Border Battle Volleyball

COWGIRLS 3, HUSKIES 0

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Wahpeton High School 

KILLS

Abby Johnson (BRECK) - 12

Hailee Hanson (BRECK) - 6

Madison Schafer (WAHP) - 5

Addie Twidwell (BRECK) - 4

Hattie Dockter (WAHP) - 4

Emma Bontjes (WAHP) - 4

Sydni Roberts (BRECK) - 3

Mattea Vig (BRECK) - 2

Kelsey Ceroll (BRECK) - 2

Lataya Lunneborg (WAHP) - 2

Three players - 3 

DIGS

Abby Johnson (BRECK) - 18

Kennedy Schuler (BRECK) - 14

Reagan Wohlers (WAHP) - 11

Madison Schafer (WAHP) - 8

Addie Twidwell (BRECK) - 7

Kelsey Ceroll (BRECK) - 6

Emma Bontjes (WAHP) - 6

BLOCKS

Addie Twidwell (BRECK) - 4

Abby Johnson (BRECK) - 3

Hailee Hanson (BRECK) - 3

Ivy Ovsak (BRECK) - 3

ASSISTS

Kelsey Ceroll (BRECK) - 15

Parker Yaggie (BRECK) - 10

ACES

Addie Twidwell (BRECK) - 4

Kelsey Ceroll (BRECK) - 4

Three players - 2

Every year the Breckenridge and Wahpeton high school volleyball teams sell shirts and use proceeds from the annual “PINK” game to fundraise for those afflicted with cancer. This year’s beneficiary is Talane Schmidt.

You may recognize Schmidt from local volleyball leagues at the Wahpeton Community Center and Sportsman’s Lounge. She’s played for many years, providing joy to those around her with her signature smile. The kind-hearted Twin Towns Area soul is battling breast cancer, but she’s not battling alone.

Addison Twidwell uses a soft touch to deposit a point against Wahpeton. The senior recorded four kills, four blocks and seven digs Tuesday.
Hailee Hanson (right) spikes the volleyball past two Wahpeton blockers for a point.


