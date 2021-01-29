Pioneers trap Wildcats to even record

The North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) women’s basketball team had a late tip-off Friday, Jan. 28 against Miles Community College Pioneers (MT), where they fell 73-66.
The Wildcats were kept in check in the first half as Miles went on a 12-3 run at one point in the first half. NDSCS couldn’t buy a basket as they got pressured both along the perimeter and paint.
Wildcats’ guard Zaraya March finished with 30 points, totaling 16 of those in the first half. She was on a roll from beyond the arc. She shot 2 for 5 and went 7 for 9 overall.
March along with guard Ambah Kowcun combined for 53 of the Wildcats 66 points. Even with the tough defensive efforts by the Pioneers, March was still able to find her shooting stroke and stay consistent throughout the game.
“I just play my game and do what I do best, attack the paint if nobody is open,” March said.
The Pioneers ran a trap in the neutral court and made it hard for the Wildcats to set up their half-court offense.
March said one that was key to breaking the Pioneers trap was patience. They ran the offense well around Kowcun and March, but struggled to get more players on the score sheet, as only five players had points for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats will go on the road and face Dawson Community College (MT) on Sunday Jan. 31. The Wildcats look to avoid a losing streak for the first time this season.
