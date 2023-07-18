Post 20 ‘B’ legion beats Oakes to begin playoffs

LISBON, N.D. — The No. 4 seed Wahpeton Post 20 “B” team is moving on to the second round of District 7 American Legion Baseball playoffs after defeating No. 5 Oakes on Monday, July 17. Wahpeton buckled down to earn a 4-2 win behind clutch pitching performances by Cooper Klosterman and Cade Malme.
Klosterman started on the mound and completed six innings of four-hit baseball. The tall right-hander tossed 90 pitches, allowing four hits and three walks. He surrendered just one earned run while striking out seven batters. Malme worked around a pair of hits and an error in the seventh, allowing one unearned run before getting Oakes to pop out to Aiden Hajek at third base for the final out.
Klosterman improved to 6-2 on the hill, dropping his ERA to 1.65. Malme secured his second save of the season in as many chances.
Nick Langenwalter (2-for-3, 3 RBIs) and Brady DeVries (2-for-2, 2 R) did the heavy lifting on offense, collecting four of the five hits in the game for Post 20. Carter Hockert (1-for-2, R) recorded the only other hit, while McKade Picken added an important run. DeVries extended his team lead in runs scored to 21 and Picken scored his 12th of the year.
Max Walock took the loss for Oakes. Walock pitched six innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits and three walks while mixing in three strikeouts. Six different Oakes hitters recorded one hit in the ballgame.
Post 20 improved to 15-6 following the win, clinching a shot at top-seeded Lisbon at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The full tournament recap will publish Saturday.