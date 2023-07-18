Post 20 ‘B’ legion beats Oakes to begin playoffs

Post 20 ‘B’ head coach Zach Manock (center) has played a pivotal role in turning a 3-win team from a season ago into a playoff contender, advancing to the district second round.

LISBON, N.D. — The No. 4 seed Wahpeton Post 20 “B” team is moving on to the second round of District 7 American Legion Baseball playoffs after defeating No. 5 Oakes on Monday, July 17. Wahpeton buckled down to earn a 4-2 win behind clutch pitching performances by Cooper Klosterman and Cade Malme.

Cooper Klosterman manned the mound in a quality start Monday, July 17, defeating Oakes in District 7 playoffs.

Klosterman started on the mound and completed six innings of four-hit baseball. The tall right-hander tossed 90 pitches, allowing four hits and three walks. He surrendered just one earned run while striking out seven batters. Malme worked around a pair of hits and an error in the seventh, allowing one unearned run before getting Oakes to pop out to Aiden Hajek at third base for the final out.

Post 20 catcher Nick Langenwalter visits with pitcher Cade Malme during a high-pressure seventh inning.


