Post 20 Class A dominates Post 400

The Wahpeton Post 20 Class A baseball team had an offensive showdown Thursday, June 24 against Fargo Post 400. Post 20 run-ruled Post 400 in both games of their double header, winning 16-0 and 15-3, outscoring their opponents 31-3 in nine full innings of baseball.
The 16-0 beat down featured a nine-run first inning, where Post 20 capitalized off of stolen bases and getting hits with runners in scoring position. Jayden King started the game and went 1.2 innings and allowed just one hit on 34 pitches.
Game two provided a taste of adversity for Post 20 to begin the game. They overcame a 3-0 first inning deficit and scored 15 unanswered runs, making it back-to-back games scoring at least 15 runs unanswered. Most of the damage by Post 20 was in the second inning, where they scored 11 runs.
Post 20 combined for 24 hits between the two games. Post 400 had two errors in the first game, and 10 in the second game.
“We work on our base running and we talk about it,” Head Coach Chris Kappes said. “We don’t ever go into a game expecting to put up double-digits, we expect to go out and pride ourselves on pitching and defense. To go in and throw a zero up the first game and then come back the second game, surrender three runs and come back without giving up any runs, that’s what I’m looking for.”
Kappes liked the way that the team approached their at-bats. He said that their discipline was what contributed to their success.
“I told the team that I feel like tonight (Thursday) was the best approach I’ve seen in any of our games this year, I liked that we put up 31 runs in eight innings.”
Post 20 will be at Kindred for a doubleheader Monday, June 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.