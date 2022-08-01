Post 20 ends season with 35-6 record
Photos by Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

WATFORD CITY, N.D. — They may have fallen short of their own expectations, but Wahpeton’s (35-6) American Legion Baseball season was a symphony of success. A trip to the state tournament, 35 wins and a bevy of victories over elite opponents is something Post 20 can hang their hats on. Head Coach Chris Kappes and company bowed out Sunday, July 31, with a 4-2 loss to the East Region Champions, Kindred, at the North Dakota Class A State Tournament.

Wahpeton spent its summer on the winning end of many close contests, before posting a 3-4 record in postseason play. The familiarity of playing in the east region breeds contempt, something Casselton and Kindred used to end Wahpeton’s quest for consecutive state titles. After dominating top-seeded Williston by 11 runs to begin the tournament, Wahpeton fell to Casselton, 7-1, sending them to the elimination bracket.



