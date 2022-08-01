Post 20 ends season with 35-6 record

WATFORD CITY, N.D. — They may have fallen short of their own expectations, but Wahpeton’s (35-6) American Legion Baseball season was a symphony of success. A trip to the state tournament, 35 wins and a bevy of victories over elite opponents is something Post 20 can hang their hats on. Head Coach Chris Kappes and company bowed out Sunday, July 31, with a 4-2 loss to the East Region Champions, Kindred, at the North Dakota Class A State Tournament.
Wahpeton spent its summer on the winning end of many close contests, before posting a 3-4 record in postseason play. The familiarity of playing in the east region breeds contempt, something Casselton and Kindred used to end Wahpeton’s quest for consecutive state titles. After dominating top-seeded Williston by 11 runs to begin the tournament, Wahpeton fell to Casselton, 7-1, sending them to the elimination bracket.
Post 20 was unable to capitalize on doubles by Caden Kappes, Jackson Fliflet and Riley Thimjon in its loss to Casselton. Ethan Muchow fired a complete game for the Haymakers, striking out the side in the seventh inning and finishing the game with just 87 pitches.
In Sunday’s loss to Kindred, Fliflet had the only Wahpeton hit, an RBI single up the middle. Post 20 was kept in check by Jack Wold (6 IP, 2 ER, 3 Ks, 2 BB) and Masen Allmaras pitched a clean seventh inning to earn the save. Caden Hockert (6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 Ks, 2 BB) bounced back from a three-run first inning to give Wahpeton six solid frames on the bump.
Tori Uhlich and Skyler Bladow scored one run each for Wahpeton, with Uhlich stealing three bases to give him 47 for the season. Allmaras and Nick Thompson keyed the Kindred offense with two hits apiece, resulting in two RBIs and two runs scored.
Wahpeton showed signs of life in the third inning vs. Kindred, when Bladow was hit-by-pitch in the back and Kappes was drilled in the helmet. Fliflet bled a single through the middle infield, cutting Kindred’s lead to 4-1. In the bottom half of the inning, the Vikings attempted a delayed steal with runners on the corners, but Hockert calmly stepped off the rubber and Wahpeton tagged the runner out between third and home to end the inning.
Thompson singled to right field to begin the fifth inning. Wahpeton attempted to throw him out, resulting in a violent collision between Thompson and Josiah Hofman at first base. Hofman was unable to continue after the play and was replaced by Nick Zach.
Post 20 showed its defensive chops following the injury delay. Thompson attempted to take second base during the next at bat, but Fliflet corralled a wild pitch up the third base line and threw him out. Moments later, Kindred laced a liner off Hockert’s glove, deflecting the ball to Jack Rittenour at second base. Rittenour bobbled it briefly, before making an athletic tag for the out.
Uhlich attempted to bring his team back in the sixth with a leadoff walk. He then stole second and third before scoring on a wild pitch for Wahpeton’s final run of the season. Three thefts in the game gave Uhlich a team-leading 47 steals in 50 attempts. On Wold’s 105th pitch of the game, Gavin Schroeder hit a missile to the third baseman who snared it to end the inning and stifle Wahpeton’s rally attempt.
