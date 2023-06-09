Post 20 hangs 10 runs on Fergus, Fliflet homers again

Fergus Falls singled off Caden Hockert in its first at-bat Friday. The Wahpeton ace held Post 30 to just one hit the rest of the way, as Post 20 rolled to an easy 10-1 win in the opening game of its annual tournament at John Randall Field.
Hockert (5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 7 K) threw plenty of gas, with a nice mix of curveballs to earn his first win of the summer. The righty has a perfect 5-0 record dating back to the start of the school season.
Caden Kappes started the home half of the first inning with a double off the top of the fence in left and Gavin Schroeder followed with an infield single. Schroeder added two more hits in the game, including a triple and three RBIs.
Tori Uhlich sparked Wahpeton with a bunt single to lead off the second inning. Schroeder’s triple, and singles by Jackson Fliflet and Jayden King, gave the home team a comfortable 5-0 lead.
Fliflet put Fergus Falls away for good by driving a fastball over the left field wall and onto Jim Sturdevant Football Field for his second homer of the summer. The 3-run shot gave Fliflet four RBIs on the day and seven for the season.
With the win, Wahpeton improved its record to 3-0, posting an impressive 26-1 run differential thus far. Wahpeton will face LaMoure at 10 a.m. Saturday and East Grand Forks at 3 p.m., before wrapping up round robin play vs. Detroit Lakes at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
