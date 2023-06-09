Fergus Falls singled off Caden Hockert in its first at-bat Friday. The Wahpeton ace held Post 30 to just one hit the rest of the way, as Post 20 rolled to an easy 10-1 win in the opening game of its annual tournament at John Randall Field.

Hockert (5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 7 K) threw plenty of gas, with a nice mix of curveballs to earn his first win of the summer. The righty has a perfect 5-0 record dating back to the start of the school season.

Post 20 hangs 10 runs on Fergus, Fliflet homers again
Caden Hockert followed up his state tournament win with a gem to kick off his summer season on the hill for Wahpeton.
Screen grabs from day three of filming for the upcoming Daily News documentary 'Boys of Summer' show Post 20 teammates celebrating Jackson Fliflet's second home run of the season.


