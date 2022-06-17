Post 20 holds off Astros for 11th win in 10 days

Since losing 5-4 to Casselton in its season opener on June 7, Wahpeton Post 20 has won 11 games in 10 days. The defending Class A State Champions played back-to-back doubleheaders Wednesday and Thursday, June 15-16, sweeping the Grand Forks Blues at home and the Fargo Post 400 Astros on the road.
Jayden King continues to shine on the mound and produce at the plate. The incoming junior hit his first legion homer Wednesday in a 13-1 thumping of Grand Forks, lifting a low pitch 350 feet to left field. He toed the rubber Thursday, pitching a complete-game three-hitter, fanning a dozen Fargo batters and walking just one man in the 1-0 win. King reached 100 pitches for the first time this summer in a workmanlike effort.
“Jayden was phenomenal on the mound. He was throwing, he was dicing, changing speeds and hitting his spots,” Post 20 Head Coach Chris Kappes said. “He turned it up another notch in that seventh inning. He had a couple calls that should’ve probably been strikes. He’s a pretty quiet guy, but that lit a fire under him and he cranked it up on the (radar) gun.”
Wahpeton continues to cripple defenses with elite speed on the bases. Post 20 opened Thursday’s doubleheader in Fargo with a 10-2 victory, zooming around the diamond for 14 stolen bases. Tori Uhlich swiped five bags himself, giving him 18 on the season. Caden Kappes, Gavin Schroeder and Jack Rittenour each stole twice. Kappes is a perfect 22 for 22 on steal attempts this season, running on both right and left-handed pitchers.
Wahpeton has seen a preponderance of good pitching early on. Between walks and errors, Post 20 reached base 10 times in Thursday’s opener, despite failing to record an extra-base hit. Caden Kappes and Uhlich had Wahpeton’s only hits in the nightcap victory.
“The first pitcher for Post 400 did a good job. He was pretty quick to the plate. Their catcher didn’t have the greatest pop time so we took advantage of swiping some bags,” Coach Kappes said. “The second pitcher had a little different delivery where he’d pause halfway through, then kinda zing it on us. I give him a lot of credit, he threw really well against us. We didn’t have the best approach, getting out ahead of things and rolling the ball over. We had some seeing-eye singles and stuff like that,” Coach Kappes said.
Grand Forks had a bad taste in its mouth Wednesday after Wahpeton wrecked them in game one. They came out swinging in the nightcap, digging the hosts a 7-0 hole through two innings.
“They came out and hit the ball … we didn’t,” Coach Kappes said. “I had a little mound visit, brought the infield in and just said ‘look at the scoreboard, we have six at bats left here. They are done. We’re not giving up another run.’ We just needed to chip away.”
Wahpeton tallied two runs in the fourth, but couldn’t break the inning open. In the fifth, however, Post 20 took the cover off the baseball and batted around for nine runs, sending 15 batters to the dish in the inning.
After Nick Zach struck out nine to earn the win vs. Grand Forks, Uhlich got knocked around by the Blues in game two, coughing up eight hits and seven runs (three earned) across three innings. Riley Thimjon and Caden Kappes provided relief, striking out four and walking one in three and two-thirds innings to secure the comeback.
“We absolutely need ‘em,” Coach Kappes said of his bullpen. “We wanna keep the top of our rotation fresh and we don’t want to overthrow them. It’s really important for those guys to eat up some innings for us. Riley has done a good job coming in, (Gavin) Schroeder came in for an inning and he was popping the mitt.”
Schroeder made his first appearance in a scoreless inning vs. Post 400, as Wahpeton continues to tinker with its supporting cast on the mound. Schroeder was used in the seventh inning of a game where Caden Hockert left early after taking a line drive off his calf.
“Hockert just didn’t have his normal drive (off the rubber),” Coach Kappes said. “We decided to get him outta there in case we needed him in the next game.”
King made sure nobody was needed in his second complete game of the season. King is now 3-0 with a 0.35 earned run average, 29 strikeouts and five walks. He’s been missing bats, scattering just six hits across 20 innings of work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.