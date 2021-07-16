Post 20 holds off Haymakers

Wahpeton Post 20 showed up in a big way for its home finale on Thursday, July 15 vs. Casselton, sweeping the Haymakers by scores of 6-5 and 4-3. Hanging tight to the no. 1 seed in Class A’s East Region, Wahpeton defeated the no. 4 seed, inching one game closer to a regular season title and running its league record to 16-4 and overall record to 28-5.
Wahpeton scored three runs in the early going of game one, but Casselton clawed back to tie the game behind the strength of crafty pitching that had Wahpeton swinging out of their shoes.
“We came out swinging the bats pretty well, then our bats went quiet,” Post 20 Head Coach Chris Kappes said. “In both games their pitchers were off-speed guys. They did a great job changing speeds and keeping us off balance, getting us out front on a lot of swings.”
The back-and-forth affair reached the seventh inning tied at 5-5. Desperately needing a force out, Casselton intentionally walked Ethan Manock to load the bases in the final frame. Hunter Wamre dug into the batter’s box next, and hugged the third baseline on a walkoff single that scored Gavin Schroeder for the win.
“This was a big win for us to persevere in the bottom of the seventh like that and come through with one big swing to walk it off,” Kappes said.
Jayden King started on the bump for Post 20, throwing five innings and allowing three earned runs. The Haymakers hit him hard with a double and a triple among their nine hits. King stayed stable, however, striking out four and walking none to keep things close. Kappes and Manock closed out the victory with two shutout innings.
The second game was wire-to-wire, with Casselton once again making a comeback. Leading by a score of 2-1, Wahpeton needed some breathing room in the fifth inning. Tori Uhlich answered the call with a leadoff double to left-center field. Caden Kappes was hit by a pitch, Schroeder legged out a bunt single and Jackson Fliflet capitalized with a sacrifice fly to score Uhlich. Manock capped off the inning with a single past the shortstop which drove in Kappes.
Uhlich was a force all the way down in the nine spot, going 2-for-3 with one run batted in and one run scored. He was the only Wahpeton player with multiple hits in the game.
In the nightcap, Manock was electric on the mound, pitching seven innings of two-hit baseball and taking charge on several infield pop ups. Casselton seemed lost at the plate for the first six innings, before grinding out two runs in the seventh. After a Casselton single, a hit batter and an error, the Haymakers cut the score to 4-3 and Manock appeared mortal. That prompted a mound visit from the Wahpeton staff, which seemed to right the ship for Manock, as he quickly induced a weak infield fly which he gloved himself for the final out.
“We just talked about Ethan settling down,” Kappes said about the mound visit. “He’d been mowing through the lineup. We wanted him to keep getting ahead, change speeds a little bit and grab a few outs. With a three-run lead and a two-hitter going, it’s going to take a lot in that final inning for them to tie the game. He did what he needed to do and we came out with a big win.”
Casselton’s only break came in the seventh, when Caden Kappes was briefly blinded by a baserunner, causing the baseball to tie him up at shortstop and roll into center field, scoring two. As Wahpeton has done so often this year, they remained calm, cool and collected – picking each other up and taking control of their own destiny heading into Friday’s league game at Devils Lake.
“It was a team effort, overall we played good defense other than the one that took a little hop on Caden. He makes that play 99 times out of 100,” Kappes said. “We’re just looking at what we’re doing. We have to take care of business tomorrow and come out of there with at least a split. We want to go into playoffs with a little winning streak and take care of business in our last couple games.”
Wahpeton’s double-header at Devils Lake on Friday, July 16, was slated for a 4 p.m. start. You can read more about it in Tuesday’s edition of Wahpeton Daily News.
