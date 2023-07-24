CASSELTON, N.D. — The 2023 East Region Championship between the No. 1 seed Wahpeton Post 20 and the No. 3 seed Casselton Haymakers took place Saturday, July 22, on the Haymakers' home field. With region bragging rights and state tournament seeding on the line, Wahpeton topped Casselton for the third time this season, claiming a 6-0 win behind a complete-game, two-hitter by starting pitcher Caden Kappes.

Post 20 polishes region crown in shutout win vs. Casselton

Caden Kappes lowered his team-leading ERA to 1.04 in Saturday’s championship win. Kappes boasts a 6-2 record with four additional saves.

Kappes was the star of the night, peppering the strike zone in a 93-pitch outing. The University of Minnesota Crookston commit delivered first-pitch strikes to 19 of the 25 batters he faced, striking out six Haymakers and issuing one walk. The right-hander induced weak contact all game, drawing four groundouts and 10 flyouts.

From left: Eli Kappes, Josiah Breuer and Skyler Bladow lock in during the singing of the national anthem prior to Saturday's region title game in Casselton, N.D.
Josiah Hofman lets his teammates know that there's one out while he catches his breath after tracking down a ball that seemed impossible to reach.
Jackson Fliflet (center) is approaching 50 RBIs on the season for Wahpeton Post 20. The catcher bats exclusively out of the No. 3 hole and produces night after night.


