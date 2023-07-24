Post 20 polishes region crown in shutout win vs. Casselton

Introducing the 2023 Class ‘A’ East Region American Legion Baseball Champion Wahpeton Post 20. Wahpeton will take the No. 1 seed from the east into this week’s Class ‘A’ State Tournament. Back from left: Caden Kappes, Braxton Pauly, Tori Uhlich, Skyler Bladow, Jayden King, Riley Thimjon, Josiah Breuer and Josiah Hofman. Front from left: Jackson Fliflet, Caden Hockert, Eli Kappes, Keeghan Lynch, Treyson Kappes, Jack Rittenour, Gavin Schroeder and Sterling Warne.
CASSELTON, N.D. — The 2023 East Region Championship between the No. 1 seed Wahpeton Post 20 and the No. 3 seed Casselton Haymakers took place Saturday, July 22, on the Haymakers' home field. With region bragging rights and state tournament seeding on the line, Wahpeton topped Casselton for the third time this season, claiming a 6-0 win behind a complete-game, two-hitter by starting pitcher Caden Kappes.
Kappes was the star of the night, peppering the strike zone in a 93-pitch outing. The University of Minnesota Crookston commit delivered first-pitch strikes to 19 of the 25 batters he faced, striking out six Haymakers and issuing one walk. The right-hander induced weak contact all game, drawing four groundouts and 10 flyouts.
Ethan Muchow teed off for a double in the third inning, but Kappes fired a dart to shortstop Caden Hockert with a pretty pickoff move to strand Muchow at second base. Kappes also contributed at the plate with a walk, a sacrifice bunt and his 33rd stolen base of the season.
Wahpeton improved to 31-4 with the shutout, including a 23-0 record in region play. Post 20 surrendered four hits and committed just two errors in the semifinal and championship rounds.
There was no trophy presentation or celebration following the game. That didn’t bother Wahpeton — a team focused on a state title run.
“Way to put ourselves in a good position going into the state tournament. We get tomorrow off, then we get some good practices in. We need to polish this automobile,” Wahpeton head coach Chris Kappes told his team in the post-game huddle. “We need to polish it up this weekend and be ready to go — show ‘em how pretty she is.”
Saturday’s contest started off slow, with Caden Kappes and Brayden Mitchell locked into a pitcher’s duel through two innings. Wahpeton built a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the third by stringing together several quality at-bats, including a sacrifice bunt, a sacrifice fly, a hit-by-pitch and three walks. Every plate appearance was meticulous, with Wahpeton working the count and fighting off borderline pitches.
Tori Uhlich reached on a fielder’s choice and Jackson Fliflet laced a double to the right field gap. The damage would’ve been worse, but Josiah Hofman was thrown out sliding into home to end the inning. The head-first dive resulted in a nasty gravel rash on Hofman’s left arm.
Hofman taped the wound with saran wrap and trotted back out on defense. In the very next Casselton plate appearance, the Post 20 first baseman made the play of the game on a foul ball 30 yards down the right field line. Hofman tracked the baseball as it headed toward the bullpen, making an over-the-shoulder catch as the rest of the diamond, and spectators in the grandstands watched in disbelief. Play paused momentarily as the umpires waited for Hofman to complete the long jog back to his infield position.
Jayden King made several sprinting catches in right field and batted 1-for-3 with a run scored, looking fully recovered from the hip tightness that limited him to four innings in the quarterfinal round Thursday. Jack Rittenour snared a line drive at second base and Riley Thimjon made two charging plays at third to highlight a fine defensive effort by Wahpeton.
Fliflet tallied two RBIs to give him 47 on the season, Gavin Schroeder and Thimjon added one RBI each. Schroeder capped off an impressive week with a 2-for-2 performance, giving the speedy outfielder five hits in the tournament — including two doubles.
Wahpeton only mustered four hits in the title game, trusting a lineup that continues to manufacture runs by any means necessary.
Wahpeton enters the state tournament atop the east seedings, joined in order by Casselton, the West Fargo Vets and Kindred. Despite a 1-2 showing in the region tourney, Kindred qualified for the state tournament by receiving an automatic bid as the host team. This meant that the fourth place finishers, the West Fargo Astros, will not participate at state despite technically qualifying. The Astros lost in walk-off fashion to Wahpeton and the Vets in the region tournament, ending their season with a bittersweet taste.
Wahpeton will play No. 4 seed Watford City at 11 a.m. Thursday. No. 1 Dickinson, the No. 2 Bismarck Senators and the No. 3 Bismarck Capitals round out the state qualifiers from the west region.