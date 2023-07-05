Wahpeton Post 20 made quick work of border rival Breckenridge Post 53 in the 10th annual Stars and Strikes Sweet Border Battle, held on the Fourth of July at John Randall Field in Wahpeton’s Chahinkapa Park.

Entering the game with an 18-4 record, heavily favored Post 20 capitalized on early errors to claim an 11-1 victory in five innings. Breckenridge fell to 7-12 on the season, mustering one hit in the contest.

Post 20 pops off for 11 runs on Fourth of July
Gavin Schroeder wrote a storybook script by hitting his first home run on the Fourth of July.
United States Marines Corps veteran Jorge Sanchez shares a moment with his son, Post 53 outfielder Alex Sanchez, after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch prior to Tuesday’s July 4 border battle between Breckenridge and Wahpeton. Sanchez is the Post 53 American Legion Director.


