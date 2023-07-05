Post 20 pops off for 11 runs on Fourth of July

United States Marines Corps veteran Jorge Sanchez shares a moment with his son, Post 53 outfielder Alex Sanchez, after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch prior to Tuesday’s July 4 border battle between Breckenridge and Wahpeton. Sanchez is the Post 53 American Legion Director.
Wahpeton Post 20 made quick work of border rival Breckenridge Post 53 in the 10th annual Stars and Strikes Sweet Border Battle, held on the Fourth of July at John Randall Field in Wahpeton’s Chahinkapa Park.
Entering the game with an 18-4 record, heavily favored Post 20 capitalized on early errors to claim an 11-1 victory in five innings. Breckenridge fell to 7-12 on the season, mustering one hit in the contest.
The most exciting moment of the night came courtesy Gavin Schroeder, when the Wahpeton outfielder lifted a solo home run over the wall in left. The baseball shot off his bat like a Roman candle, leaving the park in a hurry as Schroeder circled the bases pounding his chest and celebrating with a “Superman” gesture at home plate. Teammates crowned the senior with a homer hard hat and chants of “Slump buster!” rang through the Post 20 dugout as an ecstatic Schroeder screamed out “That feels good!”
Caden Hockert remained dominant on the mound, tossing 3.1 innings of one-hit baseball, striking out six and walking one. Schroeder closed the game by striking out two batters en route to five consecutive outs.
Breckenridge’s customary Cam Nieto highlight made an appearance when the star slugger barreled a double to the deepest part of center field. Tori Uhlich relayed the ball to shortstop Caden Kappes, who fired home as 6-foot-6 designated hitter Dallen Ernst chugged down the line like a locomotive. Post 20 catcher Jackson Fliflet jumped up to catch the throw and came down on top of Ernst for the tag, but not before the big man slid in safely for Breckenridge’s only run.
Wahpeton had eight steals in the game and committed zero errors defensively. In comparison, Breckenridge didn’t steal a base and committed four errors.
Trey Vogelbacher (3.1 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 2 Ks, 3 BB) started on the hill for Breckenridge and never got a chance to settle in. The incoming junior certainly had his moments, continuing to challenge hitters and displaying good body language despite the defensive chaos happening behind him. Kaleb Albertson pitched one inning, allowing one earned run on one hit.
The buildup to the ballgame was nostalgic, as three veterans threw ceremonial first pitches — Jorge Sanchez delivered an offering to his son, Breckenridge outfielder Alex Sanchez. Mike Rittenour also tossed his pitch to his son, Wahpeton second baseman Jack Rittenour. Current Wahpeton outfielder Sterling Werne capped off the festivities and went on to score a run in the first inning.
Riley Thimjon supplied a double and two RBIs for Post 20. Fliflet added two RBIs, Kappes plated one and Uhlich scored two runs. Jayden King and Rittenour had one hit apiece.
Wahpeton High School student Adi Dodge delivered a beautiful rendition of the national anthem for a capacity crowd in attendance. Dodge is a three-time all-state choir selection.