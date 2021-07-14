Post 20 power surge falls short against Fargo Astros

The Wahpeton Post 20 Legion baseball team suffered defeats by scores of 5-1 and 13-7 on the road Tuesday, July 13 to the Fargo Post 400 Astros. Wahpeton hit the ball hard, but the Astros hit right back in handing the visitors their fourth and fifth losses of the season.
“We obviously didn’t play real good baseball last night, but give credit to Post 400, they hit the ball hard,” Post 20 Head Coach Chris Kappes said. “We fell behind early, put them into hitters counts and they threw some runs up on us. We also didn’t catch the ball particularly well tonight.”
While Wahpeton struggled to contain the Astros defensively, Post 400 had some help at the hot corner.
“Everything we hit hard was hit at their third baseman. He was a Hoover (vacuum) last night. He put in a good game over there on the bag,” Kappes said.
Post 20’s offense was highlighted by home runs from Jackson Fliflet, Ethan Manock and Hunter Wamre.
“We’re not a team built for power by any means, so it was good seeing them square the ball up like that,” Kappes said. “Manock was in a funk for a while and it was nice to see him hit the ball like he’s capable of.”
Following Tuesday’s homer, Fliflet has now eclipsed 40 runs batted in for the season, offering premium pop for Post 20 in the heart of a dangerous batting lineup.
“Fliflet has been swinging the bat well,” Kappes said. “He slumped a little bit but he’s come back out of it. It’s important for him to be putting good lumber on the ball in the cleanup spot for us.”
With league games against Casselton and Devils Lake to finish the week, Post 20 hopes to peak at the right time heading into playoffs, clinging to the current top seed with an overall record of 26-5. Post 20 wraps up regular season play at home beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 15, in a double-header showdown vs. the Casselton Haymakers.
