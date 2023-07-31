Post 20 punches ticket to state title game

Tori Uhlich stole the show with a highlight reel catch in center field, but the speedy left-hander also used his legs to beat out a grounder in the first inning, scoring Caden Kappes to put Wahpeton on the board first.
KINDRED, N.D. — Wahpeton Post 20 will play for the Class “A” Baseball State Championship for the second time in three seasons after dismantling Kindred by a score of 7-1 on Sunday, July 30. The 2021 champions reserved their spot in this year’s title round, scheduled for noon Tuesday, by defeating Post 117 in front of a packed crowd.
As he did in the regular season, Caden Kappes connected on a leadoff double to put Kindred on its back foot. Kappes batted 3-for-3 with two runs and one RBI in the contest, upping his season average to a blistering .486. Wahpeton used a familiar approach to seize a 2-0 lead in the first inning, following up Kappes’ double with three walks, a pair of fielder’s choices and a Kindred error.
Kappes wrapped up a magnificent pitching campaign with his third complete-game victory, holding Post 117 to five hits and one walk while striking out four. The righty posted a remarkable 0.89 ERA across 55 innings this summer, amassing a 7-2 record and converting all four of his save chances. Kappes recorded 53 strikeouts to only 18 walks.
“Caden is going to go after hitters. He has that bulldog mentality, he has that gamer mentality — give me the ball in big situations,” Post 20 head coach Chris Kappes said. “We were able to get the seventh inning out of him the other night, then last night he went the complete game on less than 90 pitches. His off-speed was working really well and he kept guys off balance the second time through the order. He’s pitched against some very good baseball teams this year and certainly held his own.”
The pitching performance was bolstered by one of the best defensive games you’ll ever see by a varsity shortstop. Caden Hockert pulled out all the stops, making a beautiful backhand play and ultimately ending the game with a charging throw across his body in the seventh inning. Hockert accounted for one-third of the total outs Sunday, making seven plays at one of the most difficult positions on the diamond.
“You’re only as good as the defense behind you. I’m just so happy for the kid with the way that he played. You could just see in his body language that he wanted the ball out there,” Chris Kappes said of Hockert. “It wasn’t an easy, routine play, but he came up and fired it across the field to end the game.”
Riley Thimjon snared a liner to third base and Tori Uhlich robbed an extra-base hit with an acrobatic catch at the fence in center field. Chris Kappes referred to Uhlich as one of the top three outfielders he’s ever coached, forecasting a bright future for the North Dakota State College of Science player.
“Tori is a guy who covers a lot of ground. There’s two things that he can get better at, sometimes he drifts to the ball a little bit and for him to continue (improving) his arm strength. If he continues to get better at those two things, he’s gonna have one heckuva college career,” Chris Kappes said. “The amount of ground he covers, the plays he makes and the hits he’s able to take away is fantastic. He can do enough with the bat, he gets on base and brings speed. If he continues to work on the things he knows he can get better at, he’s going to have a lot of success on the baseball field.”
Jackson Fliflet (2-for-2, R, 2 RBIs) drilled his second home run of the tournament to begin the bottom of the fourth. Wahpeton’s No. 3 hitter gave the baseball a facelift with a line shot to left center field. The future University of Minnesota Crookston catcher owns video game numbers across 144 plate appearances, tallying a .439/.517/.781 batting line with seven homers, 23 extra-base hits and 52 RBIs.
Other offensive leaders for Wahpeton included Thimjon (2-for-4), Jayden King (1-for-3, R, 2 SB), Uhlich (1-for-4, R, SB) and Josiah Hofman (1-for-4). Skyler Bladow added a run and a stolen base, while Gavin Schroeder, Jack Rittenour and Hockert each supplied an RBI. Uhlich's stolen base was his 45th of the season.
Wahpeton plays Casselton at 5:30 p.m. Monday evening to determine its championship opponent. If Post 20 wins, they will enter Tuesday's title round undefeated and will need to be beaten twice by either Kindred or the West Fargo Vets. If Casselton can defeat Wahpeton for the first time this season, they will get another shot at Post 20 in a winner-take-all championship showdown.