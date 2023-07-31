Post 20 punches ticket to state title game
Gavin Schroeder watches his Post 20 teammates round the bases as fans fill the seats at Viking Stadium in Kindred, N.D.

KINDRED, N.D. — Wahpeton Post 20 will play for the Class “A” Baseball State Championship for the second time in three seasons after dismantling Kindred by a score of 7-1 on Sunday, July 30. The 2021 champions reserved their spot in this year’s title round, scheduled for noon Tuesday, by defeating Post 117 in front of a packed crowd.

As he did in the regular season, Caden Kappes connected on a leadoff double to put Kindred on its back foot. Kappes batted 3-for-3 with two runs and one RBI in the contest, upping his season average to a blistering .486. Wahpeton used a familiar approach to seize a 2-0 lead in the first inning, following up Kappes’ double with three walks, a pair of fielder’s choices and a Kindred error.

Caden Kappes mowed down the Kindred lineup in Sunday’s Class ‘A’ Baseball State Tournament semifinal, beating Post 117 for the second time this season in a vintage outing.
Caden Hockert was on a mission at shortstop Sunday, putting on a gold glove performance in the Class 'A' Baseball State Tournament.
Riley Thimjon snags a line drive to his left at third base.
Post 20 catcher Jackson Fliflet wears the homer hard hat after completing some yard work with a rocket shot over the left center field fence. Fliflet has a whopping 1.298 OPS this season.
Tori Uhlich stole the show with a highlight reel catch in center field, but the speedy left-hander also used his legs to beat out a grounder in the first inning, scoring Caden Kappes to put Wahpeton on the board first.


