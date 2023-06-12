𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐀𝐏: Post 20 rebounds with 8-6 win vs. Detroit Lakes
Buy Now

Skyler Bladow snapped a brief two-game losing skid by earning the save for Wahpeton Post 20 vs. Detroit Lakes.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Editor’s note: The Wahpeton vs. Fergus Falls game story below was published in the Saturday, June 10 edition of Daily News. It’s included in this article to ensure a complete recap of events from the Wahpeton Post 20 Tournament. 

Wahpeton Post 20 hosted its annual baseball tournament June 9-11 at John Randall Field. Wahpeton had a chance at an undefeated weekend, but a few costly errors made them settle for a 2-2 record, with wins over Fergus Falls and Detroit Lakes, and losses vs. LaMoure and East Grand Forks. The event featured some of the top teams in their respective classes from North Dakota and Minnesota. 



Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 