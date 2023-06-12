𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐀𝐏: Post 20 rebounds with 8-6 win vs. Detroit Lakes

Editor’s note:The Wahpeton vs. Fergus Falls game story below was published in the Saturday, June 10 edition of Daily News. It’s included in this article to ensure a complete recap of events from the Wahpeton Post 20 Tournament.
Wahpeton Post 20 hosted its annual baseball tournament June 9-11 at John Randall Field. Wahpeton had a chance at an undefeated weekend, but a few costly errors made them settle for a 2-2 record, with wins over Fergus Falls and Detroit Lakes, and losses vs. LaMoure and East Grand Forks. The event featured some of the top teams in their respective classes from North Dakota and Minnesota.
June 9 | Wahpeton 10, Fergus Falls 1
Fergus Falls singled off Caden Hockert in its first at-bat Friday. The Wahpeton ace held Post 30 to just one hit the rest of the way, as Post 20 rolled to an easy 10-1 win in the opening game of its annual tournament at John Randall Field.
Hockert (5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 7 K) threw plenty of gas, with a nice mix of curveballs to earn his first win of the summer. The righty has a perfect 5-0 record dating back to the start of the school season.
Caden Kappes started the home half of the first inning with a double off the top of the fence in left and Gavin Schroeder followed with an infield single. Schroeder added two more hits in the game, including a triple and three RBIs.
Tori Uhlich sparked Wahpeton with a bunt single to lead off the second inning. Schroeder’s triple, and singles by Jackson Fliflet and Jayden King, gave the home team a comfortable 5-0 lead.
Fliflet put Fergus Falls away for good by driving a fastball over the left field wall and onto Jim Sturdevant Football Field for his second homer of the summer. The 3-run shot gave Fliflet four RBIs on the day and seven for the season.
With the win, Wahpeton improved its record to 3-0, posting an impressive 26-1 run differential thus far. Wahpeton will face LaMoure at 10 a.m. Saturday and East Grand Forks at 3 p.m., before wrapping up round robin play vs. Detroit Lakes at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
June 10 | LaMoure 5, Wahpeton 4
Jayden King took LaMoure deep with an opposite field homer to give Wahpeton an early 2-0 lead. LaMoure took advantage of a fielding error to reclaim a 3-2 lead in the third inning and used a triple to add two more runs in the fourth to build a 5-2 advantage.
Skyler Bladow was hit-by-pitch to begin the bottom of the seventh. Following a Tori Uhlich single, Josiah Hofman reached via error and Caden Kappes was intentionally walked. Bladow scored on a wild pitch to make it a 5-4 game, but Post 20 would leave the bases loaded for the second time in a one-run loss to the Class "B" powerhouse.
Kappes had a solid start on the mound for Wahpeton, completing five innings and allowing two earned runs. Kappes scattered five hits while striking out five batters and walking two.
June 10 | East Grand Forks 6, Wahpeton 5
Wahpeton got off to another fast start, jumping on Post 157 to grab a 4-0 lead through two innings. Wahpeton walked the bases loaded in the first and plated three runs with smart base running on passed balls.
Uhlich walked to lead off the second and promptly stole second and third base, before scoring on an error. EGF scored all of its runs in the third and fifth frames. Wahpeton scored its final run of the game in the sixth when Caden Hockert walked and came around to score. Fliflet singled and was stranded to end the ballgame.
King was spectacular on the bump for Post 20. The lefty tossed four innings, allowing zero earned runs on two hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. Braxton Pauly was tagged with the loss in relief, giving up four earned runs on eight hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Pauly showed excellent control by tossing 30 of 45 pitches for strikes, but Post 157 capitalized with an aggressive approach at the plate.
June 11 | Wahpeton 8, Detroit Lakes 6
It appeared Wahpeton might blow a lead for the third straight game, but Post 20 buckled down and returned to form, looking like the experienced team fans have come to know. Wahpeton snatched a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the first by pulling out all the stops, leading off the inning with back-to-back errors and a fielder’s choice, and scoring a run when King was hit-by-pitch in the cleanup spot. Hockert walked, setting up a single by Schroeder and a rocket double off the bat of Josiah Hofman.
Detroit Lakes stormed back to take a 6-5 lead in the fifth on a balk and three singles. Post 20 clapped back with a signature response in the bottom half. Uhlich singled to score Hockert and came around himself on a failed squeeze bunt when the catcher threw the ball into left field. Kappes singled and Wahpeton added a pair of walks before the inning ended.
Wahpeton clung to an 8-6 advantage going into the bottom of the seventh. Post 20 called on Skyler Bladow to make his first pitching appearance of the season. He didn’t disappoint, getting Detroit Lakes to ground out to Riley Thimjon at third base on one pitch. Bladow struck out the second batter and worked around a single to earn the save as Wahpeton improved to 4-2 overall on the season.
Wahpeton travels to West Fargo on Tuesday to play the Vets at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Post 20 then hosts Casselton on Wednesday at the same times.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.