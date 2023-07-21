CASSELTON, N.D. — Wahpeton Post 20 narrowly advanced to the winner’s bracket after outlasting the Fargo Astros, 6-5, in a 10-inning slugfest to open the East Region Baseball Tournament on Thursday. The No. 1 seed bounced back by flexing its muscles vs. the No. 4 seed West Fargo Vets on Friday, posting a dominant 10-0 win to reach the championship round after falling short a season ago. The win also ensured Wahpeton a spot in the upcoming Class 'A' State Tournament.

Post 20 returns to region championship game
Buy Now

Caden Hockert was dealing in the rain Friday. The Wahpeton pitcher remained white hot with nine strikeouts in the semifinals of the East Region Baseball Tournament in Casselton, N.D.

Caden Hockert was the winning pitcher. After no-hitting the Vets earlier this summer, the overpowering right-hander tossed six innings in Friday’s victory, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out nine. Hockert has won 12 straight starts dating back to spring baseball.

Post 20 returns to region championship game
Buy Now

Josiah Hofman dons the homer hardhat after giving Post 20 an early 3-run lead they would not relinquish. The slugging first baseman pummeled a fastball over the outfield wall to open the scoring in Friday's 10-0 semifinal win vs. the West Fargo Vets.


Tags