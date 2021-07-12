The Wahpeton Post 20 Class A baseball team traveled to Clark, South Dakota this past weekend for a tournament. Their 18-game winning streak ends at 18 games when they fell to LaMoure 7-6 in the championship game Sunday, July 11.
Wahpeton had their first two games of the tournament Thursday, July 8 when they defeated Mobridge 3-2 and defeated Salem Legion (Class of 2021) 12-0. Those two wins brought them to the championship game where they lost to LaMoure. Wahpeton had a 5-2 lead until LaMoure scored three runs in the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth inning. Wahpeton’s one run in the top of the sixth inning wasn’t enough to win the championship game.
There’s no such thing as a good loss, but this loss could help Wahpeton in their state tournament run. Riding an 18-game winning streak going through the end of the regular season was something that no team usually expects to happen. This is a good loss for a team that is currently 26-3 and has only lost two league games this year. Wahpeton will have three double headers this week before they prepare for the East Region playoffs. Wahpeton will play doubleheaders at Fargo Post 400 Astros Tuesday, July 13, host the Casselton Haymakers Thursday, July 15 and play at the Devils Lake Storm Friday, July 16. Wahpeton has an opportunity to finish the season off on the right note.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.