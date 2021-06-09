Post 20 splits home opening doubleheader with Bombers

The Wahpeton Post 20 Legion baseball team had their home opening doubleheader vs. the Fargo Bombers Tuesday, June 8.
Post 20 fell 5-2 in game one and won 6-1 in game two. Wahpeton gave up four runs in the first inning and only allowed two in the next 13 innings.
“That’s a real good baseball team over there,” Head Coach Chris Kappes said about the Bombers. “We had a bad start to the game (game one), but I liked the way we adjusted and stayed in the game.”
The offense for Post 20 didn’t start to execute their game plan until game two when they got runners on base and played small ball.
“We have pretty good team speed,” Kappes said. “We’re going to be aggressive on the bases. Anytime that we can get an extra base, that’s huge for us.”
Isaac Loosmore had three hits in game two, and showed tremendous speed along the basepath. Hunter Wamre threw a complete game, allowing just one run. The two played for the North Dakota State College of Science in the fall.
“From those guys, we expect them to be good leaders,” he said. “We don’t expect them to play outside of themselves. We expect them them to play within themselves and do their job and if they do that, we’ll be just fine.”
Wahpeton will head to Watford City, North Dakota, for their first tournament of the season June 11-13. They currently have a 3-1 record and will begin their non-conference slate.
