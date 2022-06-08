Post 20 splits hotly contested doubleheader at Casselton

CASSELTON, N.D. — Surprise, surprise. The East Region of Class A baseball appears to be up for grabs again this season. Tuesday night’s doubleheader between Wahpeton Post 20 and Casselton Post 15 was a perfect indication of the parity many expect to see within the standings. The hosts claimed the first game, 5-4, but Wahpeton forced a split with a 10-9 win under the lights.
“I’ll tell ya right now, it’s gonna be a dog fight every night again this year. There’s no doubt about it,” Post 20 Head Coach Chris Kappes said. “We’re just trying to figure out our lineup position-wise and pitching-wise in these early games.”
Casselton caught a break to walk off on Wahpeton in game one, when a Post 20 player tripped over the base attempting to catch a would-be double play toss.
“They advanced the runners when it should’ve been an out, then they got a little dink hit for a walk-off win on us,” Kappes said.
Tori Uhlich smacked a two-run homer in the loss. The speedy outfielder did not hit a home run across 90 plate appearances during the spring season. Jackson Fliflet collected four singles, while Caden Kappes and Jayden King tallied two hits each.
Caden Hockert was effective on the hill, stretching out over five innings of three-run baseball. He allowed four hits and two walks, striking out six.
Wahpeton rebounded nicely in game two. Plate discipline led to seven walks and eight hits, while Kappes scampered around the bases for a team-high four steals. Josiah Hofman scored three times and Gavin Schroeder scored twice in the one-run win.
“It’s a fun group, we’ve got good speed. Our biggest thing we have to work on is not leaving runners on base,” Coach Kappes said. “We get runners on and we decide not to clutch up. When all the pressure is on them, we’re putting it on ourselves. We just need to go do our job.”
Uhlich needed 14 pitches to earn the win and the save. He allowed one hit and one walk in two-thirds of an inning to put the clamps on Casselton in the seventh.
Post 20 played West Fargo on the road Wednesday. Coverage of the game, along with results from Wahpeton’s home tournament Friday, will run in the weekend edition.
