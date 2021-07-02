Post 20 sweeps Aces Thursday in East Region play

The Wahpeton Legion Post 20 Class A team hosted the West Fargo Aces Thursday night, July 1, at John Randall Field. It was a matchup of the no. 1 team (Wahpeton, 11-1) vs. the no. 2 team (West Fargo, 10-3) in the Class A East Region.
Post 20 took care of business sweeping the Aces by scores of 8-2 and 6-3. In game one, Caden Hockert started on the mound allowing one hit and one run in five innings, while striking out five. Ethan Manock earned the save, throwing the final two innings.
Post 20 totaled 11 hits in the game. Loosmore, Kappes and Fliflet each had multiple hits in the game. Loosmore went 3-4 with four RBI’s.
In game two of the night, West Fargo scored two runs in the first inning only to see Post 20 tie it at 2 in the bottom of the inning. West Fargo scored one run in the second, only to see Wahpeton tie it in the bottom of the inning again. Post 20 took the lead for good in the bottom of the third inning.
Jayden King started on the mound for Wahpeton throwing five innings to pick up the win allowing five hits and three runs. Isaac Loosmore pitched the final two innings for the save. Post 20 was limited to only six hits in the game with Uhlich and Kappes collecting multiple hits for Wahpeton. Wahpeton ended up swiping eight bases during the game.
Post 20, 21-2, (13-1) next hosts Breckenridge at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 4.
