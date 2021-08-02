JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Isaac Loosmore broke the stalemate with a three-run homer in the fifth inning, as No. 1 seed Wahpeton Post 20 topped the No. 2 seed West Fargo Aces, 3-0, in the North Dakota Class A State Baseball Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 1 at Jack Brown Stadium.
It was the first home run of Loosmore’s legion baseball career.
“That was a good sign I put on there, the three-run home run sign,” Post 20 Head Coach Chris Kappes joked. “We don’t expect Isaac to do that when he comes up. We know he’s capable of doing so, but we want him to stay within himself, hit a single and drive in some runs. He came up with the big swing and barrelled it to the deepest part of the park — center field.”
Loosmore’s 375-foot blast followed a Caden Kappes walk and a Gavin Schroeder single. It was all the support starting pitcher Ethan Manock needed, as he worked around four hits in the sixth and seventh innings to put West Fargo away. Manock was surgical in his approach, needing only 87 pitches to navigate a complete-game shutout. He scattered six hits, struck out two and did not walk a batter.
“That might be the best game I’ve ever seen Ethan pitch,” Coach Kappes said. “They were sitting on his fastball to start the game and attacking right away. He started to change speeds on them, opening them up with the changeup, messing with their timing a little bit and allowing us to play great defense behind him.”
The win guarantees Wahpeton a berth in Tuesday’s title game, as they entered Monday’s semifinal showdown against Jamestown — the other No. 1 seed — as the only unbeaten team remaining in the tourney, with an overall record of 35-6.
Manock has been mashing the baseball on offense, with five hits in the past three games. For Loosmore, Sunday’s four-bagger was just his second hit of the tournament. It was the perfect moment for the .400 hitter to heat up, sparking flashbacks of the 16 extra-base hits he had coming into the tournament.
Wahpeton snuck past the No. 3 seed West Fargo Vets a day earlier, needing a seven-run outburst in the sixth inning to secure an 8-5 comeback victory. Post 20 had a solid plate performance with 11 hits, including doubles by Caden Hockert and Josiah Hofman. Jayden King, Hockert and Caden Kappes all saw the mound, as Wahpeton was wobbled by eight walks, but made up for control issues by holding the Vets to four hits.
Post 20 is a team composed of mainly underclassmen and glued together by a small group of veterans. The chemistry is clearly there, evident by the vast number of names stepping up game after game. One day, North Dakota State College of Science hurler Hunter Wamre will mow through the opposing lineup, and the next, Wahpeton High School sophomore Jayden King will post a quality start of his own. It’s a dangerous dynamic that has put Coach Kappes’ squad in an excellent position heading into Championship Tuesday with a bevy of available arms.
“Our team is heavy on underclassmen, so that’s what we need — our elder statesmen to lead. The way we’re set up right now, we have the pitching,” Coach Kappes said.
The results of Monday’s game vs. Jamestown is largely a formality heading into the championship round. If Wahpeton loses, the title game will be a winner-take-all format, as both contenders will have one loss. If Post 20 keeps cruising, they will need to be beaten twice or the trophy is coming back to John Randall Field.
