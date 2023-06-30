Post 20 tops Valley City on stormy night
There was no shortage of runs during Wednesday's clash between Valley City and Wahpeton. The east region foes combined for 21 runs on 28 hits in the opener.

Post 20 Box Score

GAME ONE                            

CADEN KAPPES

1/3, 3 R, 2 BB, ROE, SB

0.1 IP, H, 0 ER

TORI UHLICH

3/5, 2 R, 2 RBIs, 3 SB

JACKSON FLIFLET

3/5, 2B, 2 RBIs, ROE, SB

JAYDEN KING

1/4, 2 R, RBI, HBP

JOSIAH HOFMAN

3/3, 2 R, RBI, BB

CADEN HOCKERT

0/1, R, 2 BB, HBP, SAC, ROE

4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 9 Ks, 4 BB

GAVIN SCHROEDER

1/5, 2 RBIs, FC

RILEY THIMJON

2/5, RBI

JACK RITTENOUR

1/4, 2 R, 2 SB, FC

JOSIAH BREUER

0/0, 2 R

SKYLER BLADOW

1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER

BRAXTON PAULY

1.0 IP, 0 ER

GAME TWO (SUSPENDED)

CADEN KAPPES

0/2, R, 2 RBIs, HBP, FC, ROE, SB

TORI UHLICH

2/2, 2B, RBI

JACKSON FLIFLET

0/2

JAYDEN KING

0/2

JOSIAH HOFMAN

0/2

CADEN HOCKERT

0/1, R, BB, SB

GAVIN SCHROEDER

0/1, R, BB

3.0 IP, H, 0 ER

Wahpeton Post 20 traded hits with Valley City Post 60 — 28 combined to be exact — on Wednesday, June 28. When the game culminated after three-plus hours, Wahpeton walked away with a 14-7 road win to remain unbeaten in league play.

Tori Uhlich raises the roof following a well-placed bunt single to the left side.

Caden Hockert toed the rubber and worked his curveball for nine strikeouts. Valley City knocked him out of the game with one out in the fourth inning, running his pitch count to 105 via timely hitting. Skyler Bladow entered in relief and allowed three inherited runners to score, but did his job in getting Wahpeton out of the inning with a 9-4 lead intact.



