Post 20 tops Valley City on stormy night

Wahpeton Post 20 traded hits with Valley City Post 60 — 28 combined to be exact — on Wednesday, June 28. When the game culminated after three-plus hours, Wahpeton walked away with a 14-7 road win to remain unbeaten in league play.
Caden Hockert toed the rubber and worked his curveball for nine strikeouts. Valley City knocked him out of the game with one out in the fourth inning, running his pitch count to 105 via timely hitting. Skyler Bladow entered in relief and allowed three inherited runners to score, but did his job in getting Wahpeton out of the inning with a 9-4 lead intact.
Valley City hung around and plated three runs in the sixth frame to make it a 10-7 game. Post 20 responded with four of its own in the top half of the seventh, putting the game out of reach.
Braxton Pauly secured the final three outs on the mound, gloving a line drive and turning a double play to close the contest on just 10 pitches.
The nightcap never got off the ground, as storm clouds circled Charlie Brown Memorial Baseball Field. Wahpeton was lucky enough to scrape across four runs before the game was postponed due to lightning in the top of the fourth inning. Caden Kappes drove in a pair of runs, while Tori Uhlich and Jack Rittenour plated the other two.
Gavin Schroeder was dominant in a short outing, allowing one hit and walking none. The Post 20 pitcher needed only 26 pitches to complete three shutout innings, throwing 17 of them for strikes.
“The Boys of Summer: Wahpeton Post 20”
We would like to thank the following sponsors for their support of our upcoming documentary produced by Robert Wanek Jr. and Madison Nelson-Gira!