Post 53 clinches MLC title, defeat Pelican Rapids

The Breckenridge Post 53 Legion baseball team clinched the Minnesota Lakes Conference title Friday, July 9 in a rainy, drizzling night. They defeated Pelican Rapids 8-4 to finish 12-0 in the conference and advance to 16-4 overall.
“Jayce Hegge stepped up and threw great because we didn’t have a lot of options with it being our third game in three days,” Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman said.
Breckenridge had 3-2 deficit going into the bottom of the fifth inning. Great baserunning and execution on their bunts propelled them to six runs in the final two innings to win the regular season conference title.
“By the fourth inning, we realized that we needed to kick it into high gear,” he said after a slow start to the game. “We bunted the ball well, and it wasn’t even our best game.”
This is one of the better Legion teams that has been under Kevin Hiedeman, and this is the first time under Hiedeman that they have gone undefeated in the conference.
“I don’t think we had a single game where we played seven innings of good baseball out of those 12 games. We found great ways to win but I don’t think we had seven innings of great baseball in any of those. Against those teams in tournament time, we are going to have to play seven innings of great baseball,” he said.
Cooper Yaggie led Post 53 with two hits and three RBIs. Yaggie also pitched four innings and threw six strikeouts. Jayce Werner finished the game with three innings pitched. Both Yaggie and Werner allowed two runs each.
Breckenridge plays at Casselton Tuesday, July 13 for the final game of their regular season.
