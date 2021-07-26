Post 53 closes book on comeback story

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn. — 2021 marked one of the most successful baseball seasons for Breckenridge Post 53. Ever. That season ended on Sunday, July 25 after a 10-1 loss to No. 1 seed Roseau Post 24 in the Northwest Sub-State championship game. Post 53 defeated Roseau on Saturday by a score of 18-17, forcing a second matinee title game between the tournament’s top seeds.
“It was tough, we played about six games in four days. That’s a lot of baseball and a lot of pitching to go through,” Breckenridge’s Cooper Yaggie said. “We were classy guys and we weren’t going to give up, never quitting and always trying to come back. I love these guys, and I’m going to miss playing with them.”
Roseau relied on its ace, Isaac Wensloff, to combat the high-powered Post 53 offense. He did just that, pitching a complete game two-hitter and striking out 12 batters.
“We ran into a buzzsaw, that kid is probably one of the top pitchers in the state of Minnesota,” Post 53 Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman said. “We knew we had an uphill battle. We never quit, even down 10-0 in the final inning we broke up the no-hitter and hit a home run. That’s just the character of our team.”
Breckenridge’s two hits came from veteran leaders Brayden Wahl and Yaggie. Wahl started the bottom of the seventh with a solo shot to center field for his first home run of the season. Yaggie singled, but was doubled off on a hard ground ball to end the game.
Yaggie’s return to Post 53 for his super senior season remains undecided. If Sunday’s championship loss is the shortstop’s final game for Breckenridge, his time playing for Hiedeman will be something he carries with him for the rest of his life.
“Having a coach like Kevin is anything a player could ask for. He is always there for you no matter what,” Yaggie said. “He will do anything to make the team and you better, not only as a player but also as a person. He will forever be one of my favorite coaches to play for.”
Emmit Vig drew the start for Breckenridge, his second in the tournament. After emerging victorious vs. Crookston in the first round, Roseau posed a tougher challenge for Vig and kept coming with 12 hits in the game. Post 53 recorded three errors, which didn’t help Vig’s cause.
“Emmit pitched like he’s capable of, but we didn’t help him out a lot today (on defense), we made some mistakes,” Hiedeman said. “Overall, we didn’t play bad today, we just ran into a really, really good team.”
Vig is one of many seniors and super seniors who carried the team this far, treading uncharted waters for many memorable comebacks this season. The group consisted of Yaggie, Wahl, Vig, Jace Hegge, Connor Twidwell, Jared Aamold, Christian Nieto, Jayce Werner and Adam Ohm.
“Hell of a season, and I couldn’t be more proud of all my guys. They’re my ‘dawgs,’ the best team I’ve ever had,” Hiedeman said.
For many Post 53 players, Hiedeman is like a father figure, more than just a baseball coach. His mentorship to the team doesn’t end where the field does, which is why this time of the year is extra difficult for the longtime coach.
“It’s always hard because there’s nine or 10 guys that are seniors or super seniors and when you’ve had them since they were, you know, ‘that big’ — it’s emotional,” Hiedeman said.
Breckenridge finishes with a 23-5 record, including a 19-2 mark in district games and a 7-2 record in postseason play. They outscored opponents on the season 274-130, posting a team batting average of .330. The pitching staff combined for a 2.65 earned run average.
