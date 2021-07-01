Post 53 dominates Parkers Prairie Wednesday

Breckenridge Post 53 improves their conference record to 9-0 putting them at the top of the Minnesota Lakes Conference. Breckenridge swept Parkers Prairie 6-0 in game one and 13-1 in game two (5 innings), held Wednesday, June 30.
Jace Hegge threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out five and only giving up two hits. Adam Ohm pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out two batters on no hits and no walks.
Offensively Cooper Yaggie led the way going 3-3 with 2 RBI’s.
In game two, Post 53 exploded in the second inning, scoring nine runs that set the stage for the rest of the game, picking up 16 hits. Cam Nieto, Brayden Wahl, Yaggie and Chris Nieto each had three hits to lead the offense. Emmit Vig threw the first inning, giving up the one and only hit of the game and Jayce Werner pitched the remaining 4 innings.
Overall our pitching continues to be solid as we only gave up three hits in the double header. It was nice to see our bats get back on track in game two.
Post 53 has a home game vs Hawley at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, before a much needed two day break before the 4th of July game.
