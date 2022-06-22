The Breckenridge Post 53 American Legion baseball team is off to a 5-8 start, but showing signs of life near the midway point of its season.
Post 53 went 1-2 at the 35th Annual Dairy Queen Grill and Chill Classic June 17-18 in Ely, Minnesota. They lost 11-10 to Rock Ridge and 6-2 to Minnetonka, before rebounding with a 10-1 victory vs. Sacred Heart.
Friday, June 17 — Rock Ridge 11, Breckenridge 10
Rock Ridge erased a 5-0 deficit in the third inning and jumped ahead with a 9-5 lead in the fourth. Breckenridge recaptured a 10-9 lead in the fifth, but a pair of runs in the bottom sealed the outcome.
Cameron Nieto clobbered his first homer of the season, driving in three and scoring twice. Zane Mikkelson scored three runs, doubled twice and plated three with his hot bat. Alex Sanchez went 2 for 3 at the plate with a pair of runs and a double.
Saturday, June 18 — Minnetonka 6, Breckenridge 2
Minnetonka Post 259 put Garrett Corwin on the mound and he went to work, striking out 10 Breckenridge batters and allowing four hits across six innings.
Peyton Christensen was removed from the mound in the second inning after Minnetonka tallied seven hits and five runs. He struck out three and walked none. Trey Vogelbacher was called on in relief and performed well over four-plus innings. The legion newcomer allowed one run on two hits, two walks and one strikeout.
Joey Conzemius was the focal point of Breckenridge’s lineup vs. Minnetonka, batting 1 for 2 with a walk, a double and two stolen bases. Chris Nieto was the only Post 53 batter with two hits in the game.
Saturday, June 18 — Breckenridge 10, Sacred Heart 1
Breckenridge would not go home empty handed. Six runs in the first inning vs. Sacred Heart sparked Saturday’s 10-1 win. Dallen Ernst barreled two doubles in the cleanup spot as Post 53 racked up 12 hits.
Cameron Nieto and Collin Roberts combined to throw a complete-game one-hitter, striking out seven and working around seven walks. Six of those free passes were charged to Nieto, who tossed 98 pitches over four and two-thirds innings.
Tuesday, June 21
TV/U-H 9, Breckenridge 8 | TV/U-H 8, Breckenridge 1
Post 53 returned home Tuesday, June 21, to face Twin Valley/Ulen-Hitterdal Post 431. The hosts lost a heartbreaker in game one, falling 9-8. Drew Jacobson lined a two-run single in the seventh to score the deciding runs and Connor Nelson struck out two in the bottom of the frame to earn the save.
Breckenridge outhit TV/U-H 13-8 in the opener, but came unglued in the field with seven errors. The second game was all Post 431, as they ran away with an 8-1 win by using patience at the plate and benefiting from several passed balls.
Post 53 starting pitcher Jaxson Riggs recorded only one out before being replaced by Chris Nieto, who showcased impressive velocity and a tight breaking ball which helped him strike out seven. Nieto surrendered one hit, four walks and two earned runs.
Mikkelson is torching the baseball over his last five games. His past 17 plate appearances include three doubles — two of them bouncing up against a 374-foot fence. In Tuesday’s game, Mikkelson sent one just below the yellow tubing on the left field wall at Cowboy Field. The catcher/first baseman has played six games since returning from a broken bone in his left arm suffered when he was struck by a swing during spring ball.
Breckenridge has shown the ability to produce on offense with 88 runs this season. They’re still searching for consistent pitching, allowing nearly two walks and hits per inning with a collective earned run average of 4.68.
Post 53 plays a road doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at Hawley, before hosting Pelican Rapids at 6:30 p.m. Friday for one game. The Independence Day Border Battle Classic between Wahpeton Post 20 and Breckenridge is coming up at 8 p.m. Monday, July 4 at John Randall Field in Chahinkapa Park.
MORE INFO : Peyton Christensen, Gavin Snyder, Chris Nieto, Cameron Nieto and Dallen Ernst have all received Player of the Game for Post 53 this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.